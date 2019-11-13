It’s the end of the road for Calaveras volleyball squad

The season came to an end for the Calaveras High School volleyball team Tuesday night in the opening round of the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs.
No. 15 Calaveras lost to No. 2 Marin Academy in four sets (25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 19-25). in San Rafael.
Marin Academy finished in second place in the Bay Counties-West League with a 9-2 record, while posting an overall record of 24-11. The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the CIF North Coast Section Division V playoffs and defeated St. Vincent de Paul 3-0 to win the championship.
The loss caps Calaveras’ 2019 season, which it finished with an overall record of 20-10, while going 12-3 in the Mother Lode League.