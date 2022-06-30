Alan Couchman becomes the new club champ

The June 20 competition featured battles for various flight championships and culminated in crowning our new club champion. Alan Couchman was the best by par, as he became our newest club champ. Carlos Lourenco rented his crown for a short time (he charges by the minute), so pictures could be taken of Alan.
In the White Tees Flight, Louis Luna was singing the Rolling Stones song, “Under My Thumb,” as he took down his opponent. In the Gold Tees Flight, Gary Stockeland was tee-rific, as he consumed what he considered his rightful place at the top. From the reds, Rodger La Fleur showed why he was the leading money winner in May, as well as being the No. 1 ranked player in the flight, as he won in a squeaker. Will there be a victory parade from Valley Springs to San Andreas honoring these champs? Stay tuned.
In the meantime, the rest of the seniors engaged in a game of low net by flight. From the white tees, Ron Bassett showed why he is gaining the Midas touch as he took first. Russell Hart, who doesn’t seem to realize that newbies aren’t supposed to win, wound up in second as well as claiming all the money on closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 with the shot-of-the-day (6 feet, 3 inches). Jim Sickler and George White III fought their way into a tie for third.
From the golds, Larry Parenti, who now resides near Las Vegas, returned to take first with the lowest net score of the day, which was a 68. Flight members are happiest when he stays in his new location. Retired cattle rancher Dan Borges, who defines a vegan as someone who only eats meat once a day, finished second. A three-way tie ensued for third among Mike Pisano, Cliff Howard, and Ken Polk.
In the Red Tee Flight, Steve Weyrauch had quite a day, as he played along with his father-figure George Dillon. Weyrauch not only took first but won the closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 and No. 13. Dillon was proud of Steve’s success but was not happy it was at his expense, as he took second. All alone in third but standing tall was Jack Cox.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the golds on No. 8, Ray Delarosa took first, while reliable Mike Pisano slipped into second. From the reds, Jon Foucrault continued his miraculous onslaught with a second-place finish. From the whites on No. 13, Luna hogged all the money while Stockeland and Borges took first and second from the golds. Dillon took second from the reds.