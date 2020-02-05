After two more wins, Bret Harte girls' basketball is 4-3 in MLL play

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team has won two of its last three games to push its Mother Lode League record to 4-3. On Jan. 28, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 68-24 in Jackson. On Jan. 30, the Bullfrogs beat Amador 38-35 in Angels Camp and then knocked off Summerville 39-30 Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
Following Tuesday’s win over the Bears, Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said, “We struggled early, but our second unit came up big for us and we got the win. It was an important game for us to keep our top-three spot in the Mother Lode League hopes alive.”
In the loss to Argonaut, junior Haylee Maddeaux led the way with 12 points; freshman Aariah Fox scored five; junior Mikenna Grotto added four points; and junior Kalah Casey finished with three points.
Against Amador, Bret Harte jumped out to an 11-6 lead and each team scored nine points in the second quarter and the Bullfrogs led 20-15 at the midway point. Amador outscored Bret Harte 9-6 in the third quarter, but the Bullfrogs put up 12 points in the fourth quarter and held Amador to 11 for the 38-35 win.
Junior Jaden Arias scored 10 points, had eight rebounds and one assist; Fox scored eight points, had six steals and six boards; Maddeaux scored five with four assists; Grotto scored five and had two blocks, two steals and seven rebounds; Shayna Wakefield scored five points; Kyla Kirk had three assists and two points; and Jaycee Davey had two points.
In Tuesday’s win over Summerville, Bret Harte trailed 9-2 after the first quarter, but entered halftime only down 16-12. In the second half, the Bullfrogs outscored Summerville 27-14 for the 39-30 victory.
Grotto led the way with 11 points; Kirk had seven points and three assists; Wakefield scored seven; Fox added six points and had three steals and six boards; Cierra Gilbert scored six points; Arias had eight rebounds, two steals and two points; and Maddeaux had six rebounds, one steal and two points in the win.
Bret Harte will host the Sonora Wildcats at 6 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team beat Summerville 45-23 Tuesday night in Tuolumne. Breya Nobles scored 10 points; Ally Stoy scored nine; Mackenzie Carroll and CJ DesBouillons each scored seven points; Ashlin Arias had six points; while Jadyn DeCosta, Kadyn Rolleri and Makenna Robertson each finished with two points.
Bret Harte is 11-6 overall and 2-3 in Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs will host Sonora at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.