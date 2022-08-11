Red Hawks return to normality and get back to the basics

Life is already better for Rebecca Conley-Elliott heading into her second year as the head volleyball coach at Calaveras High School.
This year, Conley-Elliott can just focus on coaching volleyball and not worrying about anything surrounding COVID-19. During her first year as head coach, all of her players were required to wear masks and had to participate in weekly Covid testing. There were a number of games that Conley-Elliott was without key pieces and had to make do with what she had.
Now, Conley-Elliott doesn’t have to worry about masks, testing or social distancing. With her only worries surrounding volleyball, the second-year coach is looking forward to that being the only thing that requires her attention inside the gym.
“It will be really nice this season not having to go through those Covid protocols,” Conley-Elliott said. “We get to go back to normal volleyball and the volleyball that the girls love. The loss of players was also really tough last year. If someone was sick then we lost multiple players, so that was always something that we had to adjust on the fly. It’s going to be nice to have a season where we don’t have to worry about that.”
Conley-Elliott is not the only one who is happy to not have the threat of Covid looming over the program. For senior Kyra Sayers, not having to worry about Covid protocols and just being able to play volleyball has been a welcomed change.
“It feels great,” Sayers said. “We are here to play, and we are here to have fun and we don’t have anything in our way blocking that, so it’s really nice.”
After her first season as head coach, Conley-Elliott has had an entire offseason to think about not only what went right during the 2021 campaign, but also what went wrong. She used the offseason as a time of self-reflection and to figure out what changes needed to be made before the 2022 season began.
“I learned that I need to be more articulate and more purposeful with all the things that we do,” she said. “This year, we are going even more in depth into fundamentals and specifically defense. We are starting back with some of the basics.”
For senior libero Laney Koepp, heading into the season already knowing what Conley-Elliott expects and how she runs the program has also made the beginning of the 2022 season more comfortable.
“It makes it easier because we know what she expects from us and we know how to do it now because we had her last year,” Koepp said.
Another change that Conley-Elliott made was strengthening Calaveras’ preseason schedule. With six matches against top Mother Lode League foes Sonora and Bret Harte, scheduling contests against Union Mine, Lodi, Cosumnes Oaks and taking part in the Chico Tournament and the Cen Cal Classic will allow the Red Hawks to see plenty of strong non-league teams.
“After our preseason last year, I realized that we needed more competition,” Conley-Elliott said. “Our preseason this year is a little more loaded with tougher tournaments and tough competition.”
Calaveras won’t begin its preseason until Aug. 20, so the Red Hawks still have time to develop their chemistry, which according to Saiers, doesn’t take too long to achieve.
“It doesn’t normally take too long if everyone is here at open gyms,” Saiers said. “But normally after the first week of tryouts, I think we all get along well together and then we just need to play well together. Normally the chemistry starts to develop after the first week or so.”
Returning from the 2021 season in which Calaveras went 20-12 overall and 10-5 in the Mother Lode League and advanced to the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs is senior Cassidy Black, Koepp, senior Madyson Bernasconi, senior Jordynn Peterson, Saiers and senior Maya Miller. New to the squad is junior Ginger Scheidt, junior Isabella Autrey, junior Lilly Butler, junior Kaylee Ewing, junior Izzy Tapia and sophomore Chloe Martz.
Calaveras has not won a Mother Lode League title since 2013, which was a team that Conley-Elliott was a member of. And while capturing a league championship is no easy task, Saiers feels the 2022 Red Hawk squad is up for the challenge.
“Everybody lost some important seniors, so I think this year will be fair game, but we are going to try and get first,” Saiers said.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.