Red Hawks return to normality and get back to the basics
Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott talks to her team Aug. 8 during practice at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. 

Life is already better for Rebecca Conley-Elliott heading into her second year as the head volleyball coach at Calaveras High School.

This year, Conley-Elliott can just focus on coaching volleyball and not worrying about anything surrounding COVID-19. During her first year as head coach, all of her players were required to wear masks and had to participate in weekly Covid testing. There were a number of games that Conley-Elliott was without key pieces and had to make do with what she had.

Kyra Saiers 
Madyson Bernasconi 
Chloe Martz
Ginger Scheidt 
