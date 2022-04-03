Bullfrogs fall on home diamond to Summerville 3-1

After scoring 12 runs a few days earlier on the road against the Summerville Bears, the Bret Harte High School baseball team was only able to plate one at home against Summerville in Mother Lode League competition.
The Bullfrogs lost their second league game of the season by falling to the Bears 3-1 April 1 in Angels Camp. The loss drops Bret Harte’s MLL record to 3-2.
Summerville began the afternoon by scoring one run off of sophomore starting pitcher Walker Maurer in the opening frame. Bret Harte tied the game in the bottom of the second as senior Joey Fillmore scored what turned out to be the only run for the Bullfrogs all afternoon.
The Bears took the lead in the top of the fifth by scoring one run and then added its final run in the sixth.
Even though Bret Harte only scored one run, it wasn’t for a lack of runners on base. Bret Harte finished the day with three hits—which included a double from senior Erik Trent—drew three walks, had one batter hit by a pitch and one runner reached via error.
Senior Noah Adams, Trent and Fillmore all recorded hits and Fillmore scored Bret Harte’s run. Senior Austin Broglio walked twice, and junior Ezra Radabaugh walked once.
On the mound, Maurer took the loss (2-3, 1.49 era) while going six innings and allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Trent pitched an inning of relief and struck out the side.
Maurer has had three strong outings in a row, but only has one win to show for it. In his last three games, Maurer has gone 19 innings, given up nine hits, three earned runs and struck out 22. However, in those three games, the Bullfrogs have only scored two runs, which includes a 1-0 shutout of Sonora.
Life won’t get any easier for the Bullfrogs, as they take on Calaveras twice. Calaveras is currently undefeated in Mother Lode League play. Bret Harte will host Calaveras on Tuesday and then finish the week on Friday in San Andreas. Both games begin at 4 p.m.