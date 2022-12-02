Fatigue plays a factor in Bret Harte's tournament championship loss to Johansen
Bret Harte lost to Johansen 35-30 on Friday night in Escalon. 

ESCALON – The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team played four games in five days. On Monday, the Bullfrogs played at home in a foundation game. The team practiced together on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Bret Harte took part in the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament in Escalon.

Needless to say, the Bullfrogs were tired.

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri goes up for a layup in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll scored Bret Harte's only 3-point basket of the night. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma shoots in traffic. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox scored a team-high seven points. 
Mackenzie Carroll makes a no-look pass in the first half. 
