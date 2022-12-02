Fatigue plays a factor in Bret Harte's tournament championship loss to Johansen

ESCALON – The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team played four games in five days. On Monday, the Bullfrogs played at home in a foundation game. The team practiced together on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Bret Harte took part in the 44th annual Pete Arellano Memorial Tournament in Escalon.
Needless to say, the Bullfrogs were tired.
After beating Central Catholic and Millennium on the first two days of the tournament, the Bullfrogs took on the Johansen Vikings in the championship game. The long week finally caught up to the Bullfrogs, as they were unable to beat the Vikings and were handed a 35-30 loss on Friday night in Escalon.
“We are all so tired from playing three days in a row,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “We also haven’t practiced since Tuesday, and we won’t have another practice until Wednesday (Dec. 7) and that makes things hard to get into the groove.
One player who is having to learn on the fly is senior Kadyn Rolleri. On Nov. 26, Rolleri was running at the CIF State Cross Country Championship Meet and then two days later, was playing in the foundation game. Rolleri, who broke her leg in January during a basketball game in Jackson during her junior season, has had only one official practice with the team. And with having to learn a new system under head coach Jeff Eltringham, Rolleri is trying her best to get up to speed as quickly as possible.
“At first I did feel like I was playing catchup, but all of my teammates kept telling me to just go with it and that everyone is rusty,” Rolleri said. “The coaches are putting a lot of trust in me right now and that made me feel better as well. I don’t feel super far behind, except for learning our plays because I’ve only had one practice so far.”
Even though she’s still trying to figure things out on the court, Rolleri is thrilled to be back in a Bret Harte basketball uniform, especially after suffering such a devastating injury nearly a year ago.
“At first, I was really nervous, and I felt like something bad was going to happen and I knew that I couldn’t have those thoughts in my head,” Rolleri said. “Just being back on the court with the girls makes me feel really comfortable, even though I scare them when I fall. But I’m OK and being back makes me feel a lot better.”
Rolleri and the Bullfrogs played two solid games to begin the tournament, but Friday against Johansen didn’t go as smoothly as they would have liked. Bret Harte scored only four points in the first and second quarter and after scoring the first points in the second quarter, Bret Harte went nearly seven minutes before another basket was scored.
“It gets frustrating when we can’t run anything offensively and nothing is falling,” Fox said. “But our defense is what kept us in the game and now we just need to work on our offense and getting open shots and making them fall.”
Bret Harte’s four points scored in the first quarter came from the junior duo of Chase Silva and Sophie Bouma. The Bullfrogs trailed the Vikings 7-4 heading into the second quarter. Senior Ashlin Arias scored with 7:49 to play in the half and Bret Harte didn’t score again until Fox scored following a rebound with 0:35 left in the quarter.
The Bullfrogs got outscored 9-4 in the second quarter and trailed Johansen 16-8 at halftime.
Bret Harte scored 11 points in the third quarter, with senior Mackenzie Carroll responsible for five of them, which included draining a corner 3-point basket midway through the quarter. Heading into the fourth, Bret Harte trailed 27-19.
It took three quarters for it to happen, but early in the fourth, Bret Harte’s offense began to heat up. Fox got things going with points in the paint with an assist from Rolleri and then she scored another basket on a layup. Junior Makenna Tutthill hit a jump shot near the elbow to cut the deficit to two with 5:35 to play in the game.
Johansen got some breathing room by going on an 8-0 run to lead by 10 with 2:40 remaining. The Bullfrogs did their best to make one final push and scored five points in the final two minutes, but still lost to the Vikings by five.
Fox led Bret Harte with seven points; Silva scored six; Carroll scored five; Arias and Bouma each scored four; and Rolleri and Tutthill both scored two in the loss. Fox and Tutthill made the all-tournament team.
“Yesterday when we played, our chemistry was great and I think we just psyched ourselves out a little bit today,” Fox said. “I think we are still getting the hang of it and eventually we’ll all come together as a team, and everything will be fine.”