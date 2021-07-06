Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Andy Rios

Andy Rios is a quiet person. He may not be the one leading the chants in the dugout, or the one to give a rousing speech before a big game. Instead, Rios lets his play on the baseball field do all the talking for him.
During his junior year, Rios, who was Calaveras’ ace pitcher, helped lead his team to a 13-2 Mother Lode League record and was named the Most Valuable Player of the league.
On the hill, Rios was 4-0 in five starts. He pitched two complete games and recorded two saves. In 32.2 innings pitched, Rios gave up five earned runs and struck out 31 batters and posted an ERA of 1.07.
“Andy has been working hard for a lot of years to refine his baseball skills and the hard work has paid off this past year,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “He is a solid pitcher on the mound, who combines the ability to make pitches with a mind that understands how to pitch. He has great stuff with a good fastball that he can locate and a hard, sharp breaking curveball.”
At the plate, Rios hit .417 with 20 hits, 19 RBIs and scored 15 runs. He smacked five doubles and one triple. Rios drew six walks, was hit by six pitches and was a perfect 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts.
“At the plate, he anchored our lineup in the three-hole and gave us competitive at-bats,” DeLappe said. “We are really looking forward to watching him complete his high school career next year before moving on to the next level.”