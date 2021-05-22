Tough ending: Baserunning blunder costs Bullfrogs in final inning

Everything was set up for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs to get a walk-off victory, or at least force extra innings against the Amador Buffaloes. Trailing by one run, Bret Harte had multiple runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but an unfortunate baserunning mistake cost the Bullfrogs a chance of picking up their third win of the season.
Bret Harte ended up losing to Amador 7-6 Friday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Bret Harte trailed Amador 7-5. Senior Caden Ding began the inning with a single and advanced to third after back-to-back wild pitches. Ding then scored on a bloop single off the bat of freshman Walker Mauer, which cut the deficit to 7-6.
With Mauer at first, senior Anthony Robles collected his third hit of the afternoon to put runners at second and first with no outs. Following an Amador pitching change, the first out was made on a strikeout, but both Mauer and Robles were able to move up 90-feet after another wild pitch.
With one out and two runners in scoring position, Matthew LeRette smacked a grounder to first and following a stumble by Amador’s first baseman, an out was collected at the bag. During the play, Robles made a mad dash to third, only to see his teammate Mauer also on the bag. Robles attempted to go back to second and at the same time, Mauer took off for home, where he was eventually caught in a rundown and tagged out at the plate to end the game.
At one point early in the afternoon, Bret Harte had a 4-1 lead. After trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first, the Bullfrogs tied the game when junior Erik Trent scored with two away.
In the bottom of the second, Bret Harte scored three times. Mauer singled and later scored on an RBI single from junior Victor Tiscornia. The Bullfrogs then loaded the bases and junior Kenny Scott walked to bring home Robles, who reached base by getting hit by a pitch. Austin Broglio recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly, which plated Tiscornia.
The 4-1 lead did not last for long, as Amador got a two-run home run two batters into the third inning. The Buffaloes scored three more runs off of starting pitcher Caden Ding in the third and led 6-4.
Bret Harte got its fifth run with an RBI off the bat of Robles, which scored Ding. Amador scored its final run in the top of the sixth.
“We had great performances on the mound and plate,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Josh Bailey said. “Unfortunately, poor defensive miscues were our Achilles heel today. It was great to see the bottom of our lineup carry us through a ballgame and keep us competitive in every offensive inning.”
Robles had perhaps his best day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with an RBI, while scoring a run and was hit by a pitch; Mauer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run; Ding had two hits, stole two bases and scored twice; Trent knocked in one run, recorded a double, scored once, was hit by two pitches and stole two bags; Tiscornia went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run; and Scott and Broglio each had one RBI.
On the mound, Ding took the loss, going three innings, giving up three hits, six runs, four earned, with five walks and six strikeouts. Trent pitched four innings of relief and allowed one unearned run and struck out nine.
Bret Harte (2-10 Mother Lode League) will take on the Summerville Bears at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday in Tuolumne.