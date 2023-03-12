Bret Harte puts up strong numbers at Timberwolf Invite

MANTECA – The rain held off long enough for the Bret Harte High School track and field team to compete at the Timberwolf Invitational on March 10 at Sierra High School. Bret Harte, along with Central Catholic, Ceres, East Union, Kimball, Lathrop, Manteca, Modesto, Ripon, Sierra Tokay and Tracy competed at the invitational.
Bret Harte’s boys’ team placed seventh (33) behind Tracy (146), East Union (100), Ripon (78.5), Kimball (70.5), Sierra (66) and Manteca (56). Bret Harte’s girls’ squad placed sixth (56) behind Manteca (116.33), Tracy (99.16), Sierra (69), Kimball (67.5) and Ripon (66.5).
In the boys’ division, senior Bradley Hall placed ninth in the 100-meter race (11.43); senior Cooper Oliver placed 15th (11.69); and junior Ian Bauer placed 32nd (12.21). In the 200-meter race, senior Gio Da Ros placed 38th in 26.54. And in the 400-meter race, freshman Tumiso Owens placed 22nd in 58.96.
Senior Winter Whittle had a strong afternoon, which included taking first in the 800-meter race (1:59.96); sophomore Jack Lenihan placed 15th (2:21.40); and freshman Pablo Carrillo-Wright placed 30th (2:30.84). Whittle also placed first in the 1,600-meter race with his time of 4:47.92. And in the 110-meter hurdles, senior Toch Rainier placed sixth in 18.99, which is a new personal record.
In the shot put, senior Lucas Sawyer placed 21st (34 feet, 6 inches) and senior Joshua Bragg placed 27th (33 feet, 1.5 inches). In the discus, junior Thomas Habschied placed 23rd (93 feet, 10 inches); senior Massen Pruden placed 26th (90 feet, 4 inches); Sawyer placed 29th (88 feet); and Bragg placed 37th (82 feet, 0.5 inches).
In the high jump, Hall placed first by clearing six feet and Owens placed sixth by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Oliver took first in the pole vault (14 feet) and also placed ninth in the long jump (18 feet, 6 inches). Owens placed 22nd in the long jump (15 feet, 9.5 inches) and Da Ross placed 29th (14 feet, 3.5 inches). And in the triple jump, Hall placed first (41 feet, 3.5 inches) and Owens placed 17th (33 feet, 4.5 inches).
In the girls’ division sophomore Kaitlin Johnson placed 15th in the 100-meter dash (13.75); senior Emily O’Flinn placed 18th (13.92); junior Bella Perez placed 19th (13.93): and junior Yelena Freking placed 40th (17.11). In the 200-meter race, senior Morgan Greene placed fourth (25.94); Johnson placed 16th (28.81); junior Savanna Inks placed 23rd (29.87); and junior Chloe Maddux placed 30th (31.52). And in the 400-meter race, freshman Ayla Jodie placed 15th (1:10.14); sophomore Amelia Baxter placed 17th (1:11.17); and sophomore Callie Hormel placed 23rd (1:15.87).
In the 800-meter race, sophomore Mariana Ramos placed 15th (2:58.34) and Jodie placed 17th (2:59.78). Senior Addy Heermance set a new personal record in the 3,200-meter race with her second-place time of 12:31. Junior Aurora Lewis placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (54.96) and junior Talisa Perez placed 14th (56.52). Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team of Bella Perez, Sophia Keirns, Johnson and Greene placed sixth in 52.27.
In the shot put, junior Angela Espejel placed 12th (25 feet, 1.5 inches) and junior Ella Bach placed 21st (23 feet, 6.5 inches). In the discus, freshman Cheyenne Stephens placed 29th (40 feet, 0.5 inches).
In the high jump, Lewis placed fourth by clearing 4 feet, 6 inches. Hormel placed sixth in the pole vault (6 feet) and senior Mencia Moreno Orellana placed ninth (5 feet, 6 inches). In the long jump, O’Flinn placed 10th (14 feet, 1.75 inches); Maddux placed 16th (12 feet, 8.5 inches); and Bella Perez placed 26th (10 feet, 6 inches). And in the triple jump, Lewis placed fifth (31 feet, 10 inches) and O’Flinn placed seventh (29 feet, 10 inches).