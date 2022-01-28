Fatigue plays a factor in Bret Harte loss to Summerville

It seems that the long season is finally starting to catch up to the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team. The Bullfrogs have played five games in 10 days and fatigue was a major factor when Bret Harte took on the Summerville Bears.
After Bret Harte’s tough 3-3 battle with the Sonora Wildcats two days earlier, the Bullfrogs had very little left in the tank against the Bears. Bret Harte lost to Summerville 5-0 Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
“We just didn’t have enough steam to go a full 80 minutes after Tuesday’s battle with Sonora,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said.
The Bullfrogs trailed Summerville 1-0 at halftime and then the Bears scored four times in the final 40 minutes for the 5-0 win.
Bret Harte’s week is not over just yet. On Saturday, the Bullfrogs will have another huge clash with the Wildcats. That game will be played at 10 a.m. in Angels Camp. And then on Feb. 1, Bret Harte will host Calaveras for senior night.
Even after Thursday’s loss, Bret Harte still controls its own destiny. The Bullfrogs could finish the season as one of the top three teams in the league, or not make the playoffs at all. There are five teams fighting for the top three spots in the Mother Lode League standings. Bret Harte is currently in third place with a score of 13, which is behind Summerville (17) and Sonora (16), but ahead of Argonaut (10) and Calaveras (10).