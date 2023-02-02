AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat

It’s not just the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual champion Bret Harte High School wrestling team who is turning heads on the mat. The AMA youth wrestling team recently competed at the AMA Wrestling Tournament at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, along with a tournament at Gregori High School in Modesto.
On Jan 29, the AMA wrestling team was one of 54 squads and 258 total wrestlers to participate in the AMA Wrestling Tournament. AMA had 53 of its own grapplers at the event and 32 of those Jr. Bullfrogs made their way to the podium.
The AMA first-place finishers included Braylon Adams, Lane Anderson, Kasen Rigmaiden, Zain Jardine, Bear Saso-Varble, Eli Benning and James Ortega. The AMA second-place finishers included Avery Adams, Randy Davis Jr., Drew Woodhams, JW Fredrick, Easton Glanville, Aiden Filkins, Brantley StLouis, Connor Rankin, Lucas Arthur, Brody Colwell and Gatsby Scheller-Miller. Placing third was Stoic Scheller-Miller, Hank Davis, Anthony Brandt, Cash Day and Ximena Robles. And placing fourth was Grady Drayton, Mason Ashworth, Bailey Guglielmetti, Cash Day, Teigen Saso-Varble, Wyatt Ashworth, Xander Jefferies, Kannon Franz and Henry Reece.
On Jan. 22, the Jr. Bullfrogs competed in their third team tournament of the year in Modesto. AMA had 28 of its 45 young grapplers reach the podium.
Placing first was Hank Davis, Brantley StLouis, Colton Saso-Varble, Eli Benning, Easton Glanville and James Ortega. Placing second included Avery Adams, Emett Ormond, Dante Partain, Zain Jardine, Kasen Rigmaiden and Lane Anderson. Finishing in third was Clayton Epperly III, Wyatt Ashworth, Aiden Filkens, Cash Day, Anthony Brandt, Mason Ashworth and Anthony Peil. And ending the day in fourth place was Charlie Reece, Drew Woodhams, Connor Rankin, Xander Jefferies, Axle Schoonover, Lucas Foote, Luke Maroulas, Kannon Franz and Luke Hoff.
The AMA crab feed will take place on Feb. 18 at the Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $70 per ticket. There will be music and dancing along with a silent auction and 50/50 prizes. Crab and beef in a barrel are also available. The proceeds benefit youth sports provided by AMA.