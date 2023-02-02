AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat

It’s not just the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual champion Bret Harte High School wrestling team who is turning heads on the mat. The AMA youth wrestling team recently competed at the AMA Wrestling Tournament at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, along with a tournament at Gregori High School in Modesto.

On Jan 29, the AMA wrestling team was one of 54 squads and 258 total wrestlers to participate in the AMA Wrestling Tournament. AMA had 53 of its own grapplers at the event and 32 of those Jr. Bullfrogs made their way to the podium.

AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat
AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat
AMA youth wrestlers take care of business on the mat
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.