Raiders don’t show up against Falcons; drop second straight

On Nov. 24, 2019, the then Oakland Raiders were 6-4 and traveled to New Jersey to play the 3-7 Jets. The Raiders were poised to make a run at the playoffs. Unfortunately, they fell into the trap and suffered a humiliating defeat, which created a downward spiral that ended in a 7-9 season.
Nearly one year later and the Las Vegas Raiders were 6-4 and travelled to Atlanta to play the lowly Falcons. Atlanta had begun to see some success in recent weeks since firing their head coach and general manager, but with a record of 3-7 and a very below average defense, this game looked to be a time for the Raiders to flex. Instead, they defeated themselves and lost 43-6.
Everything that could go wrong for the Raider offense did go wrong. In total, the offensive line was abused and gave up five sacks, three of which caused fumbles by quarterback Derek Carr, which were all recovered by Atlanta. In the third quarter when the Raiders were coming off of one last gasp trying to claw back into the game, Carr threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
This game was memorable for all of the wrong reasons. The obvious worry to stem out of this performance is the idea that the Raiders may implode in the same tragic fashion that befell them last season. There are a couple of distinct differences this year than last.
Firstly, after the Raiders were embarrassed by the Jets, they faced the Chiefs in Kansas City and lost 40-9. That game was followed by the Titans and Jaguars. Two of these three teams had winning records, and the Jaguars were a feisty club. This year, the Raiders travel to take on the winless Jets, then host the talented Colts, and then the competent, yet unlucky Chargers.
The second primary difference is in the difficulty of schedule between the two years. Leading up to the Jets game in 2019, the Raiders only played five teams with winning records and only picked up one victory. So far in 2020, the Raiders have played six teams with winning records and have split those games 3-3, displaying the ability to win a wide variety of games.
The final reason why the Raiders are less likely to spiral into a lost season is the general mindset of the team. Carr has made a point of saying that he is sick and tired of being the butt of jokes and having doubters. For the most part, the Raiders have shown they are a competent team; they simply have a tendency to lose games, and when that happens, it’s usually ugly. All three of the ugly Raider losses this season saw a rash of penalties, fumbles, and lots of offensive mistakes.
These issues can be interpreted as growing pains that can be worked out as the team rounds into form for the playoffs, but there is a chance the team is simply mentally weak when the pressure is on.
All things considered, it seems more likely that the Raiders simply have a tendency to have games spiral out of control when things go bad. Rather than have a bad game which is competitive but hard to watch, the Raiders see to it that everything spins out of control marvelously. If this continues to be the case, the Raiders need to focus on consistency and ensuring those disastrous games don’t come around too often.
Ultimately, the Raiders need a win Sunday and ideally, need to destroy the Jets. If nothing else to simply establish an aura of confidence and swagger going into what is shaping up to be a potentially critical game with playoff implications in week 14 against the Colts. The Raiders have no latitude for failure in the final five games. If the road to the playoffs is going to occur for Las Vegas, it will have to include at least four wins in the final five games.