Sonora volleyball still top Cat in Mother Lode League

Bret Harte High School’s volleyball team suffered the same fate that three previous Mother Lode League foes suffered when facing the Sonora Wildcats. The Bullfrogs lost in three sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
Senior Katrina Swift had seven assists and six digs; Jaycee Kirk had three assists; Hailey Callahan had two digs and one kill; Emma Lane had seven digs, five kills and two aces; Gabi Hutchens had 13 digs; Jaden Arias had two kills; Bianca Rael was 11 for 12 serving with one ace and four digs; Eden Strauch had five kills and four digs; and Mikenna Grotto had six kills and one block in the loss.
“Sonora is a good team and we didn’t minimize our mental mistakes,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Every team and every player makes mistakes, but the team who can minimize theirs is the team who won and Sonora won. We would earn a few and then give up several. In the end, that just doesn’t work out in your favor. I feel good about how hard we worked tonight, but we need to continue developing our mental toughness.”
Bret Harte (4-6, 2-2 MLL) has a tough battle coming on Thursday as the Bullfrogs take on Calaveras at 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.
Thursday is also “Camper Night,” and any youth volleyball player who wears her Bret Harte volleyball “camp shirt” will get to watch the games for free.
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team lost a tough three-set match to Sonora Tuesday in Angels Camp. Bret Harte took the opening set 26-24, but lost the final two sets 16-25 and 12-15. Sommer Good had eight assists on 34 sets and one ace; Noelle Jeffries had three kills on 16 attacks; Cierra Gilbert had three kills on 13 attacks, seven digs and two assists on 31 sets; and Ariah Fox had 14 service receptions and one kill on 15 attacks. Bret Harte is now 2-1 in Mother Lode League play.