Calaveras beats Argonaut by 10 to punch its ticket to D4 section championship game

Inside of a small room just a short distance away from Mike Flock Gym, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team waited for their head coach to walk through the door. After a few minutes of waiting, the door finally opened, and Eric Baechler entered.
Before the door closed behind him, the first-year head coach threw his arms up in the air and a loud cheer erupted from his team, who then started jumping up and down in jubilation.
Baechler’s voice was all but gone and he did his best to hold back the tears of joy from falling down his cheeks. A smile was not only plastered on Baechler’s face, but every Calaveras player and assistant coach had a smile that stretched from ear-to-ear.
After a grueling 32-minute battle with Mother Lode League foe Argonaut, Calaveras finally punched its ticket to the section championship game. No. 1 Calaveras beat No. 4 Argonaut 73-63 in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs Wednesday night in San Andreas and will play for the D4 title for the first time since 2012.
“Argonaut has gone to six-straight section finals and for us, we’ve always had the talent; we just couldn't get over the hump,” Baechler said. “We got over that hump today.”
For four-year varsity starter Madison Clark, reaching the section championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento couldn't be a more fitting end to a great career.
“There’s no better feeling,” Clark said. “In my senior year to finally go all the way just feels amazing.”
Even before the season started, Baechler had a feeling that the road to a section championship would somehow involve getting past Argonaut. He just didn’t know if it would be in San Andreas, in Jackson, or in Sacramento. Calaveras beat Argonaut in both head-to-head Mother Lode League matchups but beating a talented team for a third time is extremely difficult, just ask the San Francisco 49ers.
So, it’s only fitting that the squad standing between Calaveras and the Golden 1 Center was Argonaut. And just like Baechler expected, Argonaut pushed Calaveras to the limit.
Calaveras began the game by outscoring the Mustangs 10-2. The junior duo of Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl both hit early 3-point baskets, while senior Paytin Curran scored two buckets in the paint. After Argonaut cut the score to 10-7, Clark hit her second shot from downtown and Nordahl later followed with a layup. Nordahl ended the quarter with another layup and at the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras led 17-14.
Argonaut began the second quarter by going on a 7-0 run and led 21-17 with six minutes to play before half. Trailing by four, Calaveras exploded for an 18-1 run, which included points from Madison Clark, senior Randi Adams, and sophomore Izabella Tapia. Adams scored eight points in the second quarter, with six of those points coming from 3-point land.
“I just came out looking to win,” Adams said.
In the final 25 seconds of the first half, Bailie Clark scored in the paint and then hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer to give Calaveras a 40-24 halftime lead. Even though Calaveras had a 16-point advantage, there was no early celebration coming from the home team.
“We know what can happen,” Madison Clark said. “When we played them at their house, we had quite a big lead and after halftime, they cut it close. We knew they were going to fight with all they had, and they weren’t going to give it to us. We just had to keep playing like it was the beginning of the game.”
As hard as Calaveras tried to keep its large lead, Argonaut had different plans. The Mustangs began the third quarter by going on an 18-4 run and with 2:19 to play, Calaveras’ lead went from 16 points all the way down to two.
“You definitely start to get a little antsy and nervous,” Adams said about seeing the lead dwindle on the scoreboard. “But you have to keep your intensity and your teammates need to pick you up and you need to pick yourself up and keep going.”
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, Adams scored seven points, which included another clutch 3-point basket 10 seconds before the buzzer sounded. Baechler knew before the game was played that if his team had any chance to beat Argonaut for a third time, Adams would need to have a fantastic night and she did.
“She has been playing some of the best basketball in this playoff run,” Baechler said. “She’s scored double digits every single game. I knew going in that she’d have to be the x-factor of this game. We needed more from her, as she only scored five points in the last two games against Argonaut. We needed at least double digits from her, and she scored 15 tonight.”
Calaveras led 55-50 heading into the fourth quarter. The San Andreas began the final period by outscoring Argonaut 7-1 and got five points from Madison Clark and two from Nordahl. But with 4:47 to play, Calaveras got dealt a heavy blow, as Bailie Clark fouled out and had to watch the rest of the game from the bench.
With her younger sister just a spectator, Madison Clark took matters into her own hands. The senior co-captain scored 10 points in the final eight minutes and continued to play solid defense when Argonaut needed desperately to score.
“She wanted this game more than anybody,” Baechler said about Madison Clark. “It’s like having another coach on the court. She gets everybody going the right way and she played all but 20 seconds of this game. She was able to defend one of the top offensive players in the league and hold her off guard. She also scored 17 points and led the charge in the fourth quarter.”
Bailie Clark led Calaveras with a team-high 20 points; Madison Clark scored 17; Adams finished with 15 points; Nordahl scored 11; Curran scored eight points; and Tapia added two points in the 10-point victory.
“This was the most fun basketball game that I’ve ever been a part of in my life and I’ll never forget this moment,” Adams said.
As excited as the Calaveras players and coaches were to knock off Argonaut, there’s still one more game to play and it’s against the No. 2 ranked team in the division IV brackets. Calaveras will take on No. 2 Dixon at 2 p.m., Friday for the section championship. Dixon knocked off No. 3 Colfax 69-51 Wednesday night.
Calaveras will look to capture its first blue banner since 2012 and will do so away from the comfort of Mike Flock Gym. But for Adams, if there was any place she'd rather play at that wasn’t her home gym, the Golden 1 Center, which is the home of the Sacramento Kings, is the venue.
“I’m so excited,” Adams said. “That’s my favorite NBA team's court, so I’m pumped.”