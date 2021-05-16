Senior Bullfrogs finally get victory over Wildcats

Don’t tell Haylee Maddeaux that the shortened basketball season doesn’t mean anything and that these games don’t count.
The Bret Harte High School senior four-year varsity starter could not hold back the tears of joy moments after the final buzzer sounded Saturday afternoon at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Not only did the Bullfrogs beat the Sonora Wildcats for the first time since the Wildcats entered the Mother Lode League the 2014, but the 42-26 victory came in the final time Maddeaux, along with fellow seniors Jaden Arias and Kalah Casey will play on their home floor.
But even if Maddeaux does hear someone say that the win doesn’t matter, or the spring season doesn’t count, she won’t spend too much time worrying about those opinions.
“It doesn’t even matter what they say, because it matters to us,” Maddeaux said with tears in her eyes and a smile on her face. “For a lot of us, we are never going to play again; I’m not going to play next year. So, this is the last time I’m ever going to play in this gym, so this win and this season means everything to me.”
Nearly as happy about Saturday’s win as Maddeaux was Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson. His squad played perhaps their best game since he took over as head coach in 2017. Hodson feels this victory could be one his team could use as a reference point further on down the road.
“This was a big booster for our program,” Hodson said. “Our seniors have played hard against this Sonora team for years and they finally got their big victory over them this year. And for the incoming girls who are really a huge part of the team this year, they start things off on the right foot.”
Bret Harte only trailed Sonora for a little over two minutes out of the 32 minutes played. After the Wildcats began the game with a basket in traffic, Maddeaux gave her team the lead with a 3-point basket and the Bullfrogs never trailed again. Up 3-2, sophomore Aariah Fox scored six unanswered points to put Bret Harte up by seven. Fox added a point with a free throw and Jaden Arias scored in the paint and at the end of the opening quarter, Bret Harte led 12-7.
Fox scored seven of her game-high 12 points in the first period.
“When she has confidence in her ability to get the ball to the basket, there’s almost nobody who can stop her and she played unbelievable today,” Hodson said about Fox.
Early in the second quarter, Bret Harte got another big shot, this time from Jadyn DeCosta, who drained one from downtown to push the Bullfrog lead to 15-7. Sonora got within five midway through the quarter, but freshman Sophie Bouma made a free throw and DeCosta added a basket following a rebound to push the lead back to eight. Fox scored once more in the first half and Bret Harte led 20-15 at the midway point.
Sonora came close to taking the lead in the third quarter by cutting the deficit to 22-19 with 5:37 on the clock. Bret Harte got some extra breathing room with a basket from DeCosta and a clutch 3-point basket from Bouma.
Historically, Bret Harte has had an issue with letting up in a quarter and either allowing a lead to slip away, or a deficit to grow too large to overcome. Those thoughts were starting to creep into the mind of Arias, but Bouma’s shot from behind the arc calmed whatever nerves she had.
“That was in the back of my head and then we started hitting those threes and we were back in it,” Arias said.
Arias scored right before the end of the third quarter and heading into the final eight minutes of play, Bret Harte led Sonora 31-21.
In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte outscored Sonora 11-3, with baskets from Arias, Fox, Bouma, Maddeaux and Casey. Fox led all players with 12 points; DeCosta scored eight; Bouma and Arias each scored seven; Maddeaux added six points; and Casey scored two.
“This means absolutely everything to me,” Maddeaux said. “We’ve never won a senior night since I’ve been here and we’ve never beaten Sonora. This is probably the biggest win I’ve ever had in my career.”
Casey added, “This feels great because we were prepared for it.”
The win over Sonora not only told Hodson that a Bret Harte team can beat a squad with the pedigree of the Wildcats, but perhaps it should happen more often. He finally saw his team play the way he knows they are capable of playing, now it’s all about finding a way to do it on a more consistent basis.
“It makes you say, ‘Oh my gosh, we can do this against the other teams in the league. We can play this big, this tough and so much better,’” Hodson said. “But at the same time, it’s really good for the team to see it. I’ve been telling them that they can do it and for the last few weeks they’ve been leaving the court frustrated because they are not seeing it. But today, they saw what they can do and that’s a big step in the right direction.”