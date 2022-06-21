Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Jay Clifton

It’s going to be pretty difficult for Jay Clifton to duplicate the success he had on the hardwood during his junior season, but if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Clifton. Not only was Clifton one of the most dominating players in the Mother Lode League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, but also the state. Clifton’s junior year was capped by being named to the California All-State Division IV basketball team.
Clifton could do it all on the basketball court. He averaged an astounding 22.2 points per game, dished out 4.3 assists, pulled down 4.3 rebounds and recorded 1.6 steals. In 33 games played, Clifton was held to under 10 points only twice.
In a 68-57 home victory over Argonaut, Clifton made school history by scoring a record 45 points. He also scored 40 in a 61-40 win over Amador. Clifton scored a total of 732 points during his junior season and drained 103 shots from downtown. And from the free throw line, Clifton made 125 of his 143 attempts.
It didn’t take long for word to spread that slowing down Clifton would be the key to beating Calaveras. Unfortunately for opposing players and coaches, slowing Clifton down is much easier said than done.
“We tried a couple of different strategies against Jay and none of them really worked,” laughed Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett. “Jay is going to get his, but we wanted to make him work as hard as he could. He performed all year, and he had a supporting cast that supported him when we tried to take him away and he made the right decisions and they stepped up for him to show the true leader that he was.”
As a result of his outstanding season, Clifton was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League.