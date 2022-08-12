Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972

Life was much different 50 years ago, but people still enjoyed a good laugh. And who better than to make people laugh in 1972 than Martin Mull, Don Rickles, George Carlin and Lily Tomlin. Those comedians could make someone laugh so hard they might die, especially a male at 67.4 years old and a female at 75.1 years old, as that was the life expectancy in 1972.
If watching comedians wasn’t something someone wanted to do, then perhaps gawking at the good-looking people was a way to pass the time. Those getting attention for their looks 50 years ago were Adrienne Barbeau, Dyan Cannon, Veronica Carlson, Lynda Carter, Pam Grier, Peggy Lipton, Caroline Munro, Ingrid Pitt, Maria Schneider, Barbra Streisand, Shelia Roscoe, Diana Ross, Richard Roundtree, Burt Reynolds, Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley.
The price of Peter Max sneakers was a cool $4.44 and a package of 125 Q-Tips cost just 87 cents. There was no money that could keep the Watergate scandal quiet, which took place on June 17, 1972.
If you were born 50 years ago, there’s a good chance your parents threw around the names Jennifer, Michelle, Lisa, Kimberly, Amy, Michael, Chris, Topher, James, David and John. And notable deaths in 1972 included Jackie Robinson, Harry S. Truman and Roberto Clemente.
Now, let’s conclude our series of looking back through the decades with all that took place in the Calaveras County sports world in 1972.
WINTER
Early in the 1972 season, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team took on Jackson in the Mother Lode League tournament. Calaveras was able to hold on for a 54-45 win. Van Marshall led the way with 23 points, while Rod Sanders and Leonard Johnston each scored 10 points. In league action, Calaveras beat Ione 83-76. Tim McGeorge scored 22 and Sanders was close behind with 21.
Calaveras ended the season in second place in the Mother Lode League with an 8-2 record and also won the MLL tournament for the first time since 1968. Marshall was named as the Most Valuable Player. He averaged 23.7 points per game and scored 455 points in 20 games. Sanders and McGeorge were placed on the second team.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs had a rough 1972 on the hardwood. Early in the year, Bret Harte lost to Amador 77-49. Bret Harte ended the 1972 Mother Lode League season 0-10. Bull Russell was the only Bullfrog to be named to the all-league team.
In girls’ basketball, Bret Harte played in the Jackson Girls’ Basketball Tournament and beat Ione 35-7 but lost to Jackson 26-15. Holly Beatie made the all-tournament team.
The Calaveras GAA basketball team ended the season 16-2. The team was made up of June Kane, Celeste Garamendi, Jill Abrahamson, Doralea Stump, Cookie Kuphaldt, Jan Lavaroni, Diane Winsby, Amy Greenleaf, Colleen Appley, Kathy Bowman, Missy Meyers, DeAnna Grimes, Kathy Long, Peggy Marshall and Terri Williams. Calaveras beat Bret Harte (33-7; 19-13), Jackson (37-23; 26-22), Ione (51-20), Amador (31-14; 37-17), El Dorado (19-13), Galt (20-8), Bidwell (58-13), Riverbank (56-11), La Sierra (39-13), Mira Loma (52-33), Armijo (34-31), Delta (37-23) and Encina (51-37).
On the wrestling mat, Bret Harte upset a strong Calaveras squad 45-31. Bret Harte got pins from Paul Nance, Bret Webber, Bob Campana, Mike Urruty, Lee Wood, Keith Anderson and Roger Lee.
SPRING
In a diamond matchup between Bret Harte and Calaveras, it was Calaveras who won the county clash 10-9. The winning pitcher was Phil Hernandez, who helped things along with a homer himself. Jim Blazer also hit a home run for Calaveras, which was his second of the season. Gary Dahlsted was tagged with the loss for the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte was helped along with two home runs off the bat of Steve Blanusa.
Calaveras finished the Mother Lode League season tied for first place with Amador with a 7-3 record. Bret Harte finished last at 2-8. Calaveras’ Hernandez, Clint Riddle and RB Langley made the first team, while Jim Blazer and Barry Johnson were second-team members. As for Bret Harte, Lee Wood was a first-team selection and Blanusa made the second team. Calaveras head coach Bob Wimberly was named as the Coach of the Year.
On the track, Amador won the Mother Lode League title and Calaveras placed second followed closely by Bret Harte. Bret Harte’s Mike Urruty had a first-place finish at the MLL championship meet in the 100-meter dash (10.5) and Sanders took first in the two-mile race (10:33.3).
FALL
Calaveras football
The defending Mother Lode League champions didn’t have a good start to the 1972 season. Calaveras lost to Sonora 50-6. Calaveras got its only score on a touchdown run from sophomore fullback Joe Lewis. Calaveras bounced back with a 12-0 shutout of Linden. Calaveras got its first score on a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Grant Sullens. The final score came on a pass from quarterback Gary Duke to Frank Ott. Calaveras improved to 2-1 with a 28-14 win over East Union. Calaveras got its first score on a Duke to Paul Maben completion. Duke later connected with Ott for a scoring strike. Mike King rushed for one score and Duke connected with Dave Strohmeyer for the final Calaveras score of the game. Calaveras’ good luck ran out the following week in a 20-0 loss to El Dorado.
The Mother Lode League season began with Calaveras beating Jackson 21-8. Calaveras’ scores included a pass from Duke to Maben, a run from Mike King and Bob Bence intercepted a pass and took it 60 yards for the touchdown. The following week, Calaveras thrashed Ione 62-7. Calaveras seemingly clinched the Mother Lode League championship with a 20-0 shutout of Amador. Dennis Harrington, Lewis and Stohmeyer all rushed for touchdowns. Calaveras stayed perfect with a 32-6 win over Summerville.
Calaveras ended Mother Lode League play with a 35-6 road win over Bret Harte in Sonora. A rainy and muddy field didn’t prevent Calaveras from scoring four times in the first quarter. Harrington and King each scored twice and Strohmeyer also found the end zone in the victory. Calaveras’ season ended in an 18-6 playoff loss to Washington High School. A touchdown pass from Duke to Ott was Calaveras’ only score of the game. King was named as the Most Outstanding Back of the Year and Grant Sullens was the co-Lineman of the Year. Duke, Harrington, Ott, Lenard Johnston, Rick Schaad, Strohmeyer and Leroy Brown made the all-league team. Head coach Bob Bach was the Coach of the Year.
Bret Harte football
Home games were going to feel much different for Bret Harte in 1972. Because of construction at Bret Harte and a renovation of its football field, the Bullfrogs had to play all three of its home games at Sonora High School. The three home games were against Ione, Amador and Calaveras. Bret Harte paid to rent the field and got to keep the money from the gate, but Sonora was able to keep the money from the concessions. The new Bret Harte football field, which included lights and bleachers, was ready for the 1973 season.
In the opening game of the season, Bret Harte lost to Mariposa 14-0. The following week, Bret Harte lost on the road to Ripon 24-12. Running back John Hacker rushed for both Bullfrog touchdowns. Against East Nicholaus, Bret Harte struggled and lost 41-8. The lone Bullfrog score came on a 15-yard run from Guy Volf. Bob Abernathy connected with Dave Smart for the 2-point conversion.
Bret Harte beat Ione 12-8 to begin Mother Lode League play. Butch Boire scored on a 10-yard run for the Bullfrogs early in the game and Abernathy scored on a six-yard run. Ione had a chance to win late in the game, but a goal line stand gave Bret Harte the victory. The Bullfrogs couldn’t keep the momentum and lost the following week to Amador 24-14. Defensive end Keith Anderson picked up a fumble and rumbled 55 yards for a Bret Harte touchdown. Bret Harte’s final score came on an 11-yard pass from Abernathy to Bobby Middleton and Hacker ran into the end zone for the 2-point conversion. Bret Harte then lost to Summerville 18-6. Gary Havarila scored on a three-yard run for Bret Harte’s only touchdown of the game.
Bret Harte got its final win of the season by holding on to beat Jackson. In the final game of the year, Bret Harte hosted Calaveras on a rainy homecoming night in Sonora. Senia Jaich was crowned homecoming queen and Bret Harte lost 35-6. Hacker rushed for the only Bullfrog score. Bret Harte ended the MLL season 2-3. Anderson and Steve Blanusa were all-league players.
WHAT’S NEXT
Next year it’ll be 2023, so we’ll go back and visit 2013, 2003, 1993, 1983 and 1973.