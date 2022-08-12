 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot
Calaveras County Athletics Through the Decades
Half a century ago

Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972

  • Comments
Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972

Life was much different 50 years ago, but people still enjoyed a good laugh. And who better than to make people laugh in 1972 than Martin Mull, Don Rickles, George Carlin and Lily Tomlin. Those comedians could make someone laugh so hard they might die, especially a male at 67.4 years old and a female at 75.1 years old, as that was the life expectancy in 1972.

If watching comedians wasn’t something someone wanted to do, then perhaps gawking at the good-looking people was a way to pass the time. Those getting attention for their looks 50 years ago were Adrienne Barbeau, Dyan Cannon, Veronica Carlson, Lynda Carter, Pam Grier, Peggy Lipton, Caroline Munro, Ingrid Pitt, Maria Schneider, Barbra Streisand, Shelia Roscoe, Diana Ross, Richard Roundtree, Burt Reynolds, Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley.

Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972
Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972
Taking a 50-year trip back to all that happened in 1972
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.