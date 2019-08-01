Finding perfect time for celebratory cigar

One thing that makes me sad is that the lovely Mrs. Dossi never got to meet my grandparents. All four of my grandparents died before we started dating, which is a shame because I know they would have been impressed with her.
That said, I recently had the opportunity to meet her grandparents on her father’s side. Her grandfather is 94 and her grandmother is 89 and they live in Canada. Needless to say, they don’t travel very far from their front door, so a trip to sunny California is out of the question. They are both Dutch immigrants and have lived long, rewarding lives.
I was nervous to meet them, but they welcomed me into their home and we had a lovely visit. During our conversation, the topic of my love for cigars came up and I mentioned that I recently purchased a rather special cigar (no, not that kind of “special cigar”) and was going to light it up when we returned home. Her grandmother wasn’t a fan of that idea.
“You need to save that cigar for a special occasion,” she told me.
I agreed. But the truth is I have no idea what special occasion will come up in my life that will require me to light up my special cigar. So, I started thinking about reasons to have my cigar and I feel that it will remain unlit and resting in a humidor for a while.
I know the obvious one is to enjoy it when I find out that I’m going to be a father. Well, I feel that when that time comes, I’d like to celebrate with the lovely Mrs. Dossi and although I’m no doctor, I’m pretty sure a woman who is carrying a child inside of her shouldn’t be around cigar smoke. So that puts the kibosh on that idea.
Then, I naturally thought about having it when one of my favorite teams wins a championship. That could be a risky game. While the 49ers on paper have improved, they haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season. What about Notre Dame football? The Fighting Irish have shown they are good enough to be good, but not good enough to be great. I was just a little lad the last time the Irish were the national champions, back in January of 1989. I guess that leaves the Giants. Although they have given me some great memories, I don’t know if a World Series is in the cards for the next few years.
If I can’t have my cigar because of a child or sports, what about because of something in my career? I’d like to say there’s an award that I could win that would be reason to light up, but I know my skills and situation and I’m just happy that I get to sit down and produce a quality product every week.
OK, I’ve got it. What about in my music career? I’ve been playing in a blues band for 12 years and in that time have played hundreds of shows. I played two this past week and will be at a blues festival in Brentwood this Saturday. During my music career, I’ve played bars, clubs, festivals, fairs, casinos, concert series and everything in between.
But there is one thing that I’ve never played that would be a cause for a lit cigar. My goal has always been to play a theater with a balcony. I’d love to be an opening act for someone who can sell out a nice theater. The thing about playing a place like that is people go there to listen to good music, which is something that my group can produce. It’s always been a dream of mine to play a theater, but I’m afraid that with each passing year, that dream might not come true.
It doesn’t seem like there’s going to be that perfect time to enjoy my cigar. It may be years before my teams win a championship or I get that theater gig, so does that mean my cigar will go unlit?
I think I’ll eventually light my cigar on a perfect night, which comes around more than I ever would have guessed. The perfect night is hanging out on my back patio in the evening with the lovely Mrs. Dossi. She’ll have a glass of wine and we’ll talk for hours about our dreams, the past and the future.
So, maybe my cigar will be lit on some random Saturday night with just me and her relaxing and enjoying each other’s company. Yeah, that seems like the perfect occasion.