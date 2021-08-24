Bret Harte makes quick work of Liberty Ranch

In their first home game of the 2021 season, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team didn’t give their hometown fans a lot of time to watch them in action. The Bullfrogs made quick work of the Liberty Ranch Hawks and ended the evening in three sets.
Bret Harte beat Liberty Ranch 25-13, 25-19 and 25-21 Tuesday evening at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Although she wouldn’t have minded if the game went longer to get the opportunity to see more of her players in action, Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich isn’t complaining about a three-set victory.
“If we can go for the kill, I’d love to,” Porovich said. “In the (Orestimba) tournament, we went to the deciding set several different times, so it was good to see that. We are still working out and trying to throw different people in different spots and seeing what sticks and how it looks. More games would give more looks, but I am more than OK finishing things in three sets.”
Tuesday’s contest was the first home match of the season for the Bullfrogs and senior Trianna Jordan enjoyed the opportunity to perform on her home court in front of friends and family.
“It was nice,” Jordan said. “Having fans really makes a difference when it comes to getting the energy going.”
In the opening set, Bret Harte and Liberty Ranch stayed close on the scoreboard. With the set tied 9-9, the Bullfrogs went on a 7-0 run to get some separation. Later in the set, Bret Harte went on a 5-0 run and ended up taking the set by 12 points.
“It was important to get that first set because it set the tone for the rest of the match,” Jordan said.
The Hawks took control of the second set and quickly found themselves leading 11-4. With her team trailing by seven, Porovich called a timeout to talk things over with her players.
“I just wanted to refocus things,” Porovich said. “It’s the first home game of the preseason and there are a few more fans here and there’s always those first-game jitters when there are friends and fans in the crowd. We talked about the things we can control and getting on that court and being the ones who determine that atmosphere and not to be the ones reacting.”
The Bullfrogs took Porovich’s advice and turned things around. Bret Harte went on a 5-1 run, which included kills from junior Aariah Fox, a serving ace from Jordan and a block by senior Ally Stoy.
The set remained close at 16-15 in favor of Liberty Ranch, but then Bret Harte once again pulled away, this time with a 9-1 run. During the run Jordan recorded two blocks and added a soft tip over the net for a point. Fox ended the set with a powerful kill and Bret Harte won 25-19.
Unlike the first two sets of the evening, the third set remained close from start to finish. Liberty Ranch led 10-5 and the Bullfrogs responded with a 7-0 run, which was highlighted with kills from Jordan and Fox, blocks from Fox and Stoy and a serving ace from senior Jacey Davey.
The two squads traded the lead a number of times and following an ace from Fox, the third set was all tied at 19-19. The Bullfrogs continued to be aggressive offensively and put the game away with two kills from Fox and one from Stoy to take the final set 25-21.
Even though the Bullfrogs won in three sets, they still had to battle and come from behind to collect each victory. Seeing how her team responded when things didn’t go right was something that impressed Porovich.
“One of the things that this group of girls might have learned throughout Covid was resiliency and I think that’s going to be a little bit of a theme this year when things don’t go our way,” Porovich said. “How are we going to bounce back and what does that look like?”
Fox finished the night with one ace, 10 kills, one block, one assist and two digs; Sommer Good had two aces and five digs; Ashlin Arias had five digs; sophomore Chase Silva had two aces, five kills and one dig; Bella Stafford had five assists; Cierra Gilbert had a team-high 18 assists; CJ DesBouillons had one ace and three digs; Avila Pryor had four digs; Melana Wakefield had three digs; Stoy had five kills and three blocks; Jordan had nine kills, two blocks and two digs; and Davey went 17 for 17 serving with three aces, had eight digs and 11 serve receptions.
Bret Harte will next take on Hughson Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Hughson.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team picked up a 2-0 win over Liberty Ranch Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs won 25-19 and 25-10. Co-captain Abigail Molina had two kills on four attacks, recorded six digs and had three serving aces; Jamee Zanhiser had seven aces on 11 serves and finished with nine assists; co-captain Makenna Tutthill had five kills; and Hayley Hayden had eight aces on 18 serves.
“It was nice to see the girls on the court in uniform at home,” Bret Harte head JV coach Jessica Delgado said. “We made sure to keep our momentum and stay energetic and focused on our game.”