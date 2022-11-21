After two games, the Bullfrogs are still searching for their first victory
MERCED – Two games into the 2022-23 season and the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team is still trying to find its footing.

The Bullfrogs have played in two games and in both instances, have walked off the field without a victory. Bret Harte lost its opening game of the season to Denair 3-2 on Nov. 18 in Denair and then fell to Stone Ridge Christian 4-0 on Monday afternoon in Merced.

