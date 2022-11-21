After two games, the Bullfrogs are still searching for their first victory

MERCED – Two games into the 2022-23 season and the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team is still trying to find its footing.
The Bullfrogs have played in two games and in both instances, have walked off the field without a victory. Bret Harte lost its opening game of the season to Denair 3-2 on Nov. 18 in Denair and then fell to Stone Ridge Christian 4-0 on Monday afternoon in Merced.
After Monday’s loss, Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman wasn’t overly concerned about being 0-2 to start the year. She just recently got the majority of her roster assembled, although she’s still waiting on one more player to join her from Bret Harte’s cross country team.
Even though Bowman feels good about moving forward after the loss to Stone Ridge Christian, she still would have liked to have not been shut out on the road.
“We would have loved to have a score or two on the board today, but our feeds up to our strikers were way overplayed today as well,” Bowman said. “There’s a lot that we need to work on in practice before our Thanksgiving break, but the more the better.”
Three of Stone Ridge Christian’s four goals were scored in the first half, with the first coming less than three minutes into the game. The home team then added another goal following a corner kick with 24:04 to play in the opening half and then pushed that lead to 3-0 with 5:20 to play before the midway point.
Before the game, Bowman had planned to use two goalies, with senior Emily Terry getting the first half and junior Reata Lucore taking the second. In the final 40 minutes of play, Stone Ridge Christian scored only once on Lucore, and that goal came with under 60 seconds left to play.
“Reata had a really strong game tonight,” Bowman said. “She’s been working on not dropping the ball and having sticky fingers. She had a phenomenal game today and I’m really proud of her and her confidence. She’s been working on quick decision making and following through with her commitments and decisions and she did have an exemplary game tonight.”
While the Bullfrogs were unable to score against Stone Ridge Christian, they were able to put the ball into the back of the net twice against Denair. Bret Harte entered the second half of that matchup trailing 1-0 and both teams scored twice in the last 40 minutes.
Bret Harte senior Sage Kelsey was responsible for both Bullfrog goals. Even though the season is only two games old, Bowman has liked what she’s seen from Kelsey.
“I’m really proud of Sage (Kelsey) right now,” Bowman said. “She didn’t play soccer for many, many years and she joined us halfway through the season last year. She’s become one of the shining stars on our team. She’s taken charge and she’s one of our captains. It’s really cool to see her growth and ability.”
Bret Harte (0-2) will not return to action until Dec. 4 when it hosts Mariposa at 4 p.m. at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
