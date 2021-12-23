Ryan Kraft will continue football career at D1 Wagner College

Ryan Kraft knew that when he took off his Merced College jersey for the final time, it would not be the last time he wore a college football uniform. He just didn’t know what school he’d be representing the next time he suited up.
After finishing his first full season at Merced, Kraft shifted his focus to his future. While he was unsure of where he would end up, the 2019 Bret Harte High School graduate was positive that his football career wasn’t over.
On Dec. 15, Kraft inked his next two years when he committed to play quarterback at Wagner College, a division I school in Staten Island, New York City.
“I’m unbelievably happy,” Kraft said. “I’m super thankful that I made it through this year healthy and at least had the opportunity to get good film in order to go somewhere. I would be grateful to go anywhere, but having it be a good school just makes it that much better.”
When Kraft committed to Wagner, he was not alone. He was flanked at his left and his right by his parents, Tom and Sandi. Having his parents sitting alongside him made the moment even more special.
“Both of my parents are my biggest role models and idols,” Kraft said. “My mom played D1 sports, and my dad was a great athlete. His circumstances didn’t allow him to progress into college with it, but I’ve always wanted to live (the college athlete life) for my dad, because he always made sure that I had the opportunities that he may not necessarily have had. My mom was a division I athlete, and I always wanted to make her proud.”
A dream for Kraft growing up was to have football be what pays for his education. When he signed to attend Wagner, that dream came true. Kraft is getting his education completely paid for, which is a gift he couldn't be happier to give his parents.
“The sweetest thing is that they don’t have to worry about paying or getting me through college,” Kraft said. “They don't have to worry about that. It’s a huge relief, and that’s always been a goal of mine.”
Kraft added, “It feels amazing to have someone believe in me that much. I feel like I’ve been doubted for so long, from being from a small high school, to going to junior college and dealing with injuries. To now have someone believe in me so much that they are going to pay my whole tuition is honestly such a good feeling.”
Going coast-to-coast
Wagner College is 2,840 miles away from Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field. Kraft will get to experience living on the East Coast, with a much different climate than he was used to while growing up in California.
“I cannot wait; I’m just super excited,” Kraft said. “I’m ready for a change. I’ve been kicking around Northern California, and I’m just really excited to get out and explore New York City and see what it has to offer and, of course, give my all to Wagner and the football program there.”
Kraft left Bret Harte High School as perhaps the most prolific quarterback to ever wear a Bullfrog uniform. He broke numerous passing records and was routinely the best player on the field. But when he graduated, there were no division I schools offering him a full-ride scholarship.
Instead of hanging up his helmet for good, Kraft made the decision to go the junior college route. And while the journey from Bret Harte to Wagner had many obstacles along the way, Kraft knows that he wouldn’t be a division I football player without using the junior college level as a stepping stone.
“It’s almost what you have to do to get yourself that exposure,” Kraft said. “You really have to bet on yourself and believe that you are good enough to go play at a JC. If you get quality playing time at a JC, you’ll go somewhere. It’s just up to you to make the time you have on the field count. As long as you are still playing, the dream is still alive.”
Kraft missed the majority of his freshman season at Cabrillo College because of an injury and then missed all of 2020 because of COVID-19. He transferred to Merced and had one year to prove that he’s got what it takes to play at the next level.
The move to Merced didn’t come without some doubt. Between injuries that required surgeries, to not getting playing time, to COVID-19 and finally transferring, there were times that Kraft questioned if keeping his football dreams alive was worth it.
“I thought that 1,000 times,” Kraft said. “I feel like I have a really good support system and, honestly, if it wasn’t for my family and some friends of mine, I probably would have hung it up, especially after my ankle injury at Cabrillo. I was really questioning if I was really cut out for it or not. To keep pushing through and believing in myself and keep chasing the dream, to have that all pay off is something I will always be grateful for to everybody who helped me out and kept me in it.”
Merced finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-5, while going 3-1 in conference play. Kraft finished the season throwing for 2,013 yards and 17 touchdowns for an average of 183 yards per game. He also rushed for 354 yards and four scores.
The numbers that Kraft put up, along with what he showed on film, was enough to earn a scholarship to Wagner. And while some might feel pressure to prove that they’re worth the investment, Kraft is going to approach his time at Wagner with the same dedication and determination that made him successful at Bret Harte and Merced.
“I’m keeping a clear head right now,” Kraft said. “I’m going to go there and compete for a job and give them my all. I don’t know if you can really feel the pressure if you know that you’re giving it your all. I’m just getting ready to go there and show Wagner why they should believe in me.”
Kraft’s football career began when he was in fourth grade. Now, at 21, he still loves the game as much as he did when he was a kid. And with only a few more years left of playing, he’s not taking any moment on the field for granted and knows that he still has more touchdown passes to throw.
“I don’t know if it’s fully hit me,” Kraft said about knowing that his football book still has a few more chapters to be written. “I want to say that I’ve always known that I’m going to play somewhere, but to actually have it finalized is a really good feeling. It feels great to put the pen to the paper and finalize it.”