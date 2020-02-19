Clifton leads Calaveras with 18 points in playoff win over Hilmar

Jay Clifton hadn’t played in a game since Jan. 31. The Calaveras High School freshman guard sat out the final four contests of the regular season with an injury and was forced to watch his team from the bench. Clifton, who was averaging 13.7 points per game, hoped to be ready to play once the postseason rolled around.
And just like clockwork, Clifton returned to the floor for the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. In his first career playoff game, Clifton came off the bench and scored a game-high 18 points to help lead No. 5 Calaveras to a 51-40 win over No. 12 Hilmar Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It felt amazing to be back,” said Clifton, who made four shots from behind the arc. “This is the sport that I play year-round and not being able to play was kind of a buzzkill. With the guys playing so well, I just wanted to come in and jell with them.”
Calaveras and Hilmar are both known for football and Wednesday night’s game had the feel of a contest that should have been played under the Friday night lights. With both teams playing to keep their seasons alive, the physicality was turned up a notch. And with the officials lax on the calls, the tough play continued all night.
“The physicality of it really changed the game for both teams,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It wasn’t lopsided, but I thought it was a little much and that made it hard to score get the flow going. But it was on us, so we just need to get better shots for sure.”
With so much on the line, Calaveras couldn't have picked a worse time to be cold from the floor. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras only scored two points. And while the lack of blown whistles may have contributed to Calaveras’ inability to score, nevertheless, Calaveras found itself trailing 12-2 heading into the second quarter.
“I was concerned,” Kraig Clifton said. “It was almost like we went back in time a month. But then, it was just the first quarter and we still had three to go. You almost forget about the first quarter at times. We had plenty of time and we settled down and grinded it out.”
With 6:20 to play in the first half, Calaveras trailed 16-4 and then finally started to get its offense going. Sophomore Jonathan Savage scored in the paint with an assist from senior Tim Van Damme and senior Griffin Manning followed with two free throws. Jay Clifton came off the bench and drained a 3-point basket to wake up the hometown crowd and put Calaveras within five points.
Hilmar extended its lead to nine with under a minute to play, but Manning sunk a shot from downtown and Calaveras trailed the Yellowjackets 22-16 at the midway point.
Calaveras got baskets from Van Damme and senior Colton Buckholz to begin the third quarter. Down 25-23 with 4:45 in the period, Jay Clifton gave Calaveras the lead following back-to-back 3-point baskets and Calaveras never trailed the rest of the night.
“Hitting big shots is the best feeling there is,” Jay Clifton said. “You can feel the rush of adrenaline and the crowd makes you feel like you are playing inside of an NBA arena.”
Calaveras led 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but Hilmar continued to battle. The Yellowjackets cut the deficit to only two points with five minutes to play, but Calaveras put the game away with a field goal from Clifton, points in the paint from Van Damme and a backbreaking corner 3 pointer from Clifton to put Calaveras up 46-37.
Hilmar cut the Calaveras lead to 46-40, but a 5-0 run, all from the free throw line, gave Calaveras the 11-point victory.
Jay Clifton led all scorers with 18 points; Van Damme scored 10; AJ Cardon scored six; Manning had five points; Buckholz and Isaiah Williams each scored four points; while Kaven Orlandi and Savage scored two points in the win.
Calaveras (21-6) will hit the road for the second round of the playoffs and will take on No. 4 El Dorado, who beat No. 13 Highlands 74-70 Wednesday night. El Dorado is 21-8 overall and went 6-4 in the Sierra Valley Conference.
The winner of Friday’s game, which starts at 7 p.m., in Placerville, will qualify for the CIF State Tournament and would have a date with No. 1 Sonora Wildcats or No. 9 West Campus with a trip to the section title on the line.
With so much that could happen, Kraig Clifton is thinking solely about El Dorado.
“We are just glad that we are playing Friday night,” he said. “We’re going to go to El Dorado and give it all we’ve got.”
As for Jay Clifton, he’s happy that there’s another day of practice to go to.
“None of us wanted the season to end, especially for our seniors,” Jay Clifton said. “We want them to continue to play because it’s their last go at it. It’s the best feeling being able to go to practice tomorrow.”