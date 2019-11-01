Week 11 preview: Calaveras vs. Bret Harte

Calaveras (6-3) vs. Bret Harte (2-7)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 1
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2019 season: Bret Harte (2-7, 0-4 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; lost to Linden 43-27; lost to Amador 42-0; lost to Sonora 69-0; lost to Argonaut 35-0; lost to Summerville 15-12; Calaveras (6-3, 3-1 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; beat Amador 17-10; lost to Sonora 35-7; beat Argonaut 34-14.
Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Calaveras: “They are big and physical, which is nothing new. We’ll have to play our best to beat them.”
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Bret Harte: “Obviously, Bret Harte has had some issues this year with numbers and coaching personnel, but I know this game is about The Bell, and you can take a look at that bell and regardless of who was supposed to win and who was supposed to lose, there have been some close games and there have been some blowouts. Bret Harte is always going to come out and give us a game.”
Last meeting: Calaveras beat Bret Harte 47-27 Oct. 26, 2018, in Angels Camp.
Series record since 2000: Calaveras has won 19 straight against Bret Harte.
Week 10 review: Bret Harte – The Bullfrogs lost to the Summerville Bears 15-12 in Angels Camp. Bret Harte got two rushing touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott. The Bullfrogs had the lead with under a minute to play, but a blocked punt by Summerville was picked up and returned for a touchdown. Calaveras – Calaveras beat Argonaut 34-14 in San Andreas. Senior quarterback Nolan Dart threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Clayton Moore rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Jake Hopper scored twice and had 93 yards on the ground.
Calaveras 2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 27 for 52, 517 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 27 for 52, 517 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 167-1,066-10; Hopper, 58-368-5; Lozano, 72-302-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Nguyen, 14-96-1; Dart, 31-116-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 1-12-0; team, 370-2,111-21. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 10-190-4; Lozano, 10-225-2; Moore, 2-32-0; Martinez, 2-63-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 27-517-6.