Calaveras girls' basketball gets No. 5 seed in State playoffs
Enterprise photo by Kathleen Bisbikis

After a week removed from losing in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team will return to the hardwood for one final championship run.

This time, Calaveras will be trying to capture a state title, as the No. 5 seed in the CIF State Division V Playoffs. Calaveras will host No. 12 Head-Royce at 7 p.m., Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

This is the fourth time Calaveras has qualified for the state playoffs. In 1986, Calaveras won a state title after coming up short for a section championship bid. Calaveras made the state playoffs in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, Calaveras lost to Branson in the first round and the following year, after winning a section title, beat Marin Catholic at home in the first round and lost the second round game to St. Mary’s in Berkeley.

Head-Royce, from Oakland, finished the 2020 regular season 19-9, while going 10-2 in the Bay Counties East League. Like Calaveras, Head-Royce lost in the semifinal game, missing out on a chance to play for a CIF North Coast Section Division V championship.

Calaveras (20-9) went undefeated on its home floor during the 2020 season, posting a perfect 7-0 record. Head-Royce is 11-6 on the road. When it comes to points per game, Calaveras has the season advantage of 55.1-45.5.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will take on the winner of No. 4 University Prep and No. 13 Golden Sierra at 7 p.m., Thursday night.

