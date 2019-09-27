Toyon hoopsters beat Jackson

The Toyon Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball team held on to beat Jackson Junior High 31-25 Sept. 24.

Natalie Brothers led the Warriors with eight points, four steals and three rebounds. Ginger Scheidt finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals; Izabell Tapia had eight rebounds, four points and one steal; Bella Autrey scored four points, pulled down three boards and recorded one steal; Katie Robertson had four points and two steals; Lilly Butler had three points, two rebounds and two steals; and Kylle Ewing had four boards, two points and two steals in the win.

