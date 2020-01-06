Calaveras girls' basketball drops back-to-back games

For the first time all season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team dropped back-to-back games. While taking part in the New Year’s Shootout at Pittsburgh High School, Calaveras lost to Grant and Menlo.
On Jan. 3, Calaveras lost to Grant 56-40. Calaveras could only score 13 points in the first half and trailed at the midway point 33-13. Grant outscored Calaveras 16-10 in the third quarter and even with Calaveras scoring five more than Grant in the final eight minutes, the game was too far out of reach.
Skyler Cooper led Calaveras with eight points; Gabriella Malamed had seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block; LoLo Wyllie had six points, four boards, and two assists; Madison Clark scored four, had four rebounds, one assist and six steals; Muriel Strange had four points and four rebounds; Brooke Nordahl scored five and had two boards; Bailie Clark had two points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals; and Frankie Pekarek scored four points in the loss.
On Jan. 4, Calaveras lost to Menlo 67-46. At halftime, Calaveras only trailed 31-24, but Menlo outscored Calaveras 27-10 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Freshman Bailie Clark led Calaveras with 14 points and had three rebounds and four steals; Madison Clark scored 11, had four boards and two steals; Malamed scored eight; and Wyllie had six points and two rebounds.
Calaveras is now 9-4 overall and will begin Mother Lode League play Jan. 14 against the Wildcats in Sonora.