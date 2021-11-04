Jumpers begin season ranked No. 2 in Northern California

When Rob Hoyt took over the Columbia College basketball program in the spring of 2013, there really was no pressure to win. In fact, winning was a surprise, and losing was the norm.
That’s not the case anymore.
In a short amount of time, Hoyt has turned the Columbia program from the team that everyone overlooks on the schedule to the squad that gets circled to be the team to beat. And even after a year of not playing because of COVID-19, the Claim Jumpers haven’t been forgotten.
When the preseason poles were released in late October, Columbia was listed as the No. 2 team in Northern California, only behind state powerhouse City College of San Francisco.
“Obviously we’ve got the program in a good place, and you are just trying to find little things every day and every year to improve the program, which is hard,” Hoyt said. “Now we are in a place where we are expected to win, probably every time we go out; at least in our locker room we are. We expect to go 1-0, 28 times. It’s a great mindset to have and a good feeling to have, and it’s great when you have everybody on that page with you. Early on, it was convincing people of that. Now, people are attracted to our program because of that.”
With such a high ranking to begin the season, the Columbia players obviously know they are going to be the hunted, rather than the hunters. But for returning guard Deshawn Bartley, he’s OK with that. Not only does Bartley feel his squad can make a run for a state championship, but he doesn’t see many losses along the way.
“Some people might say it’s kind of over the edge, but I feel like we can go undefeated and win the state championship,” Bartley said. “That’s our goal as a team.”
Perhaps only other than Hoyt, Bartley is the one who is itching to get back on the court and start the season the most. During his freshman season in 2019-20, Bartley was part of the Columbia squad that collected 26 wins and was one victory away from reaching the elite 8. Columbia’s championship dreams were shattered in a four-point home loss to Santa Rosa.
And only days after the loss, the world began to be shut down because of COVID-19. Bartley nor Columbia have played an official game since the playoff loss in March 2020.
“That was probably the toughest stretch of my life,” Bartley, the Ft. Lauderdale native said about not playing in such a long time. “I’ve been playing basketball all my life, and it was like something got taken away from me. I had to face the real world and I got a job, but I missed it and I’m happy to be back. I was always ready to come back. I was still working out and trying to get in the gym.”
The last time Bartley was on the court, he was surrounded by extremely talented players. Since then, three of those players (Landis Spivey, Grayson Carper and Caleb Carter) have continued their careers at four-year universities. Six-foot-8 Noel Alexander is also returning, but Alexander spent the majority of the 2019-20 season injured and watching from the bench.
Hoyt has put together a completely new roster and one that he feels is perhaps the most talented rosters he’s assembled since he’s been at Columbia.
“We are going to be playing a really exciting brand of basketball,” Hoyt said. “We will be playing fast, and we have the toughest group of guys that I’ve ever had. We’ve got a ton of grit and guys who care about each other. That’s the makeup of who we are. I think we’ll be fun to watch.”
When asked how it’s been trying to create chemistry with a new batch of teammates, Bartley said, “It actually hasn’t been that tough. When you have a group of guys who can play and know the game of basketball, it’s actually a bit easier. All these guys can play. It was just getting together and playing.”
Columbia’s roster of 14 players is made up of guys from all over the country. Three players are from Florida, and one is from Pennsylvania. The two local players both spent time in the Mother Lode League. Freshman Jon Mayben played at Bret Harte before transferring to Sonora High School, where he helped win a section championship. And former Summerville Bear Mitch Prevost spent a year at Modesto Junior College before making the switch to Columbia.
Columbia opens up its season Saturday and Sunday at home as part of the Columbia Classic. Both games begin at 6 p.m. In the preseason, Columbia will host Modesto Junior College (11/18); Butte College (11/27); and Chabot College (12/22). The Jumpers begin Central Valley Conference play on Jan. 5 against Fresno City, one of the toughest teams in the conference.
While a lot can happen between the first and last game of the year, there’s no question that the Claim Jumpers have plans that go beyond the regular season. And with such high expectations, Hoyt knows that every team on the Columbia schedule will want to be the one to ruin the Jumper’s party.
“I love being the underdog, but I’d rather be the favorite,” Hoyt said with a grin.