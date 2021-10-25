Dishion, Borchin help lead Stan State to a cross country championship; claim major awards

TURLOCK – Kaela Dishion and Katarina Borchin used to race against one another as two of the top female runners in the Mother Lode League. Dishion, who is a few years older than Borchin, was Bret Harte’s standout distance runner, while Borchin held that claim at Calaveras all four years before graduating last spring.
Now, the runners from rival schools are wearing the same uniform at California State University, Stanislaus. Dishion and Borchin have gone from being two of the best cross country runners in the Mother Lode League to being two of the top runners in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA).
On Oct. 23, Dishion and Borchin helped lead the Stanislaus State women’s cross country team to a CCAA championship. And if being conference champions wasn’t enough, Dishion was named as the 2021 CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, she is the first female student-athlete from Stanislaus to ever hold that honor. Dishion was also named as CCAA Newcomer of the Year. As for Borchin, the Stanislaus State freshman was named as the 2021 CCAA Freshman of the Year.
Years in the making
Dishion is a senior at Stanislaus State, but is only a junior when it comes to eligibility. She plans on returning for a fifth year, so she can continue to be a Warrior. Even with more running in her future, it’ll be tough to top the feeling she got at the 2021 CCAA Cross Country Championships where she was the first to cross the finish line in San Marcos with her 6k time of 20:41.7.
“It’s been really nice to be racing again after a year-and-a-half of not racing,” Dishion said. “This is my first cross country season for Stan, so to have this happen during my first real season here is very special.”
To be the first female at Stanislaus State to be the Runner of the Year truly puts Dishion in a class all to herself, and head coach Darren Holman knows it.
“It is a huge accomplishment to not only win the Runner of the Year award, but also to win the CCAA as well and lead this team to their first conference championship,” Holman said. “Kaela and I started working together when she was in seventh grade, and this was one of the moments we have wanted for a long time.”
Borchin added, “I am really proud of her. I think it’s amazing what she can do, and I’m really happy to be on a team with her and the rest of these girls.”
Since 2008, the CCAA championship has belonged to California State University, Chico. So, for Dishion, Borchin and the rest of the Stanislaus State runners to dethrone the 12-time champions was a big moment. Dishion was part of Bret Harte’s 2018 section championship track and field team, but was never part of a league or section championship cross country team at Bret Harte.
For someone who has had so much individual success—which includes being an individual section championship cross country runner in 2017—to now have a team championship, is something that Dishion always dreamed of.
“It’s definitely something that I always wanted to happen, whether that was at St. Mary’s or Bret Harte,” Dishion said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. In my high school experience, the team was great, but it did seem so individual at points. To really actually be a part of a team and a part that has done so well is a newer experience. It’s something that I enjoy, and it’s something that I always craved.”
After graduating from Bret Harte in 2018, Dishion attended St. Mary’s University and then transferred to Stanislaus State in the winter semester of 2020. Just as quickly as she arrived at Stanislaus, everything got shut down due to COVID-19. For the first time in her life, Dishion had to figure out who she was without running shoes on her feet.
“At first it was really hard, because when they shut everything down so abruptly and school stopped, I kind of realized how much of my identity was built around running,” Dishion said. “From who I lived with, to what I ate and what I did every morning and afternoon was all built around running and competing. When that was taken away, I felt kind of lost. I had to reconstruct my identity to adapt to what was going on with the pandemic. Now that it’s back, I’m happy to have it be a part of me again.”
After missing so much time, Dishion kept her focus on returning for the 2021 season. However, even as she and her teammates were training over the summer, there was still a question mark regarding whether or not there would even be a season.
“I am so impressed with Kaela and the team this year due to it being so hard to keep training over the summer when there was a chance sports would be shut down again,” Holman said. “Her hard work and diligence really showed throughout this last year.”
Even though she has been a student of Stanislaus State since the winter of 2020, Dishion was still a newcomer to the CCAA conference. With being named 2021 Newcomer of the Year, Dishion finally feels that she is part of the gang.
“That felt really special and made me feel like I was welcomed into the conference,” Dishion said. “Transferring was a big deal, and it definitely took some getting used to, and I did leave some good things and good people behind at St. Mary’s. But getting that award made me feel like I’m fully integrated now.”
Dishion has proven both on the cross country course and away from it that she is a leader, and that’s something that Holman takes great joy in seeing.
“Kaela has been a great leader for the team and, more importantly, a great mentor for Katarina,” Holman said. “Kaela has been running and competing for a long time and her experience has truly helped every member of our team. Kaela is family to me, and I could not be more proud of her.”
A fast start
It didn’t take Borchin long to learn that running cross country at the collegiate level is a much different experience than running in high school. But the Stanislaus State freshman continues to take things in stride. Bringing home the Freshman of the Year award was validation to Borchin that her hard work is paying off.
“I was really excited to get that award, and I was also surprised,” Borchin said. “It means a lot that they noticed me.”
While Borchin may have been surprised, Holman was not. Since the summer, Holman has seen the progression from Borchin and has witnessed first-hand the improvements she has made as a runner.
“Katarina’s progress has been fantastic, as she is adapting to our style of training very well,” Holman said. “Katarina and I discussed during her recruiting trip some goals and what I felt she could accomplish; hence it is so rewarding to see her achieve and exceed all expectations and goals. I am extremely proud of her.”
Dishion knows what it is like to be a freshman runner on a college team. She was in the exact same position as Borchin during her freshman season at St. Mary’s in 2018. And like Holman, Dishion has seen the growth of Borchin over the past few months from being a great high school runner to a dangerous college runner.
“What she has really shown is her ability to adapt,” Dishion said. “She goes into everything with an open mind and she allows herself to be coached. She has a lot of trust in Darren and in the rest of us, and that makes it great for everybody. Her ability to adapt is amazing.”
Although Borchin did not place first at the CCAA championship meet, her 17th-place time of 21:40.2 was the difference between Stanislaus winning and losing the title. Without Borchin’s time, the outcome of the race would have not gone in Stanislaus’ favor.
“It is very impressive to see a freshman handle the pressure of a championship so well,” Holman said. “We went into this race fully knowing we have a chance to make history, but we needed everyone to have a good day. There was a moment with about 2k left in the race when I knew for us to win, Katarina would have to have a race of her life. The women up front were fighting so hard, but what sometimes is missed is the battle of our fifth runner. Katarina improved her time by almost 45 seconds from her last race and passed the critical Chico athletes to give us the win. I am so thankful and proud of how the team and Katarina ran.”
When asked about how she felt heading into such a major race, Borchin said, “I was pretty nervous, but I was confident with how our team was practicing and I trusted our coach with how he’s been training us.”
Homan has three more years with Borchin and hopes that eventually, she’ll be able to claim the same major award as Dishion.
“In looking to the future, I expect Katarina to continue to improve and if that is the case, she will be looking to possibly win a CCAA individual championship at some point just as Kaela did,” Holman said.