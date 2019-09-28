A long night ends with a Calaveras victory

Friday night’s Calaveras High School football game is one that most would just rather forget. Over the span of three hours, there were a combined four turnovers, 21 accepted penalties for 245 yards, multiple injuries and to top it off, a nearly 45-minute delay in the second quarter that took all the energy and excitement out of the stadium.
When the game finally came to an end at 10:31 p.m., Calaveras left its home Frank Meyer Field with a 34-8 victory over the Stellar Prep Thunder. Once the dust had settled from a bizarre night of football, Calaveras’ first-year head coach Doug Clark sat in his office and all he could do was let out a sigh and put on a smile.
“This is the first game like this that I’ve seen in 20 years,” Clark said. “Tonight, was just different. I can’t say it was fun. It wasn’t bad and it wasn’t good; it was just different.”
Even though Calaveras found the end zone five times and beat the Thunder by 26 points, there wasn’t much for players and coaches to be excited about. There was no big play or breakout performance. All of Calaveras’ touchdowns came from six yards or less. And with all the penalties and personal fouls called, it got to the point where Clark was more concerned with what happened after the whistle was blown, than what was going on with the ball in play.
“Every play, in the back of my mind, I kept wondering if something was going to go on and one of my players was going to end up being ejected, which would be for the remainder of this game and all of next week,” Clark said. “That’s what was constantly going through my mind, more than anything else.”
Calaveras controlled the game early, as junior running back Clayton Moore scored twice in the first quarter. Moore’s first score came from 3 yards out and his second was a 6-yard plunge. Senior kicker Andrew Celli made both PATs and heading into the second quarter, Calaveras led 14-0.
“It was great to get the early lead,” said Moore, who rushed for a game-high 170 yards on 23 attempts. “It just shut them down from the very beginning.”
But with 9:11 left in the first half, the action came to an abrupt halt. Stellar Prep had just completed a long pass down its sideline, but a flag was thrown and the Thunder coaching staff was irate. The initial penalty called was a sideline warning against the Thunder. The Stellar Prep coaches were visibly upset and conversations between the coaches and referees continued until another flag was thrown.
As the conversations progressed, the Stellar Prep head coach walked across the field and called to Clark. The two stood near the numbers on Calaveras’ side of the field and shook hands. When Calaveras junior Donivan Giangregorio saw the handshake, his mind went to the worst possible situation.
“When their coach came over to our coach and shook his hand, I thought that they were going to call the game,” Giangregorio said.
The conversations continued and soon, the officials were joined on the field by Calaveras administration. With the conversations seemingly going nowhere, the fans in the stands became restless. Calaveras’ band tried to keep the music going, but as the time went from 10 to 20 and 30 minutes, frustration began to mount because football wasn’t being played.
“I was just sitting there saying, ‘Ah, come on. Let’s just play some football,’” Giangregorio said. “Then, when it went really long, I started to get bored and we started playing air baseball and air basketball, trying to just have a little bit of fun.”
The core issue that the Stellar Prep coaches had was in regards to a possible comment(s) from the sideline referee on their side. There was discussion that if the referee wasn’t off the field, the Thunder might pack up and return to Hayward. Even after the game, Clark was still unsure of everything that transpired on the other side of the field.
“I guess the official was saying things that he probably shouldn't have been saying, and that’s what they (Stellar Prep) were stating,” Clark said. “He (the referee) was removed from the game. The coaching staff, at one point were just going to pack up and leave. 45 minutes later, they decided that if he (the ref) was off the field, they would continue.”
When asked if while Clark and the Stellar Prep coach were talking if Clark tried to convince him to continue with the game, Clark said, “Not one bit. That wasn’t my place. He was the one who was heated for various reasons, but he was never heated at us. He complimented our school, our administration, our athletic director, our team and our coaching staff. He gave us nothing but compliments. After the game, he asked if we could play again next year. It was just the issue with the official on the sideline and again, I was not there. I just heard his side of it and he was very upset with that official.”
After nearly 45 minutes, play, at long last, resumed. Neither team found the end zone in the second quarter and the half ended with an interception by Moore in the end zone. Calaveras led 14-0 at the midway point.
“The mood was always the same,” Moore said about the feeling inside the Calaveras locker room at halftime. “We just wanted to continue to play our game and come out with a victory.”
Calaveras began the third quarter with a 71-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jake Hopper. The short score was Hopper’s first varsity touchdown.
“It felt really good to get into the end zone, but I wouldn't have gotten there if it wasn’t for my line,” Hopper said.
After a Stellar Prep punt, Calaveras took over on its own 35-yard line with 50 seconds to play in the third quarter. Moore busted off a 27-yard run and an extra 15 yards were tacked on following an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Thunder. Early in the fourth quarter, senior Jonny Lozano capped the 65-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, which required him to dive and stretch the ball over the goal line.
“At first, I was going to try and hurdle him,” Lozano said. “But, I remembered that if you hurdle, you get flagged. So, I decided not to hurdle him and just stretch for the goal line.”
Stellar Prep got its only points as it completed a number of deep passes and following a 33-yard touchdown pass, had a successful 2-point conversion and with 9:11 to play, Calaveras had a 27-8 lead.
As time continued to click off the clock, Clark reminded his players to not retaliate against anything that happens to them and most importantly, to not say a word to anyone wearing a white jersey.
“I kept telling my guys that, regardless of what’s happening out there, just keep your mouths shut,” Clark said. “As hard as it is, keep your mouth shut and play football.”
Calaveras scored its final touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run from senior Ronnie Garcia with 45 seconds to play. Garcia’s touchdown run was Calaveras’ fifth of the night. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 266 yards on 46 attempts for an average of 5.78 yards per carry. Calaveras outgained Stellar Prep 274-215.
When the clock hit zero, the long night was finally over and Calaveras officially ended the preseason with a 3-2 record. Calaveras begins Mother Lode League play next Friday with Summerville making its way to San Andreas for homecoming. But for Giangregorio, he doesn’t care who lines up on the other side of the ball, he’s just happy there’s another game to be played.
“I just want to play football,” Giangregorio said. “I don’t care if it’s league, preseason or the postseason. Either way, I’m going to go out there, do my best and try to win some games.”
As for Clark, he now as a winning record for the first time in his coaching career. But the game that put his squad over .500 is one that he’d like to forget as quickly as possible.
“Forgetting about it by Saturday morning might even be too long,” Clark said. “Yes, this game is now gone. I’m glad we got the win and ended the preseason on a good note. We need to now focus on league and homecoming next week.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team got in the win column for the first time in 2019 as it knocked off the Chavez High School JV squad 46-32. With Stellar Prep not having a JV team, Hughson was originally slated to face Calaveras, but backed out a week ago and Chavez was a late addition.
Calaveras’ Braeden Orlandi scored three times on offense and had an interception return for a score. Ryan Starr scored once and sophomore quarterback Travis Byrd scored on a quarterback keeper.
Calaveras ends the preseason with a 1-3 record.