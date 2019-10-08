Bullfrog golf win two straight on the links

Bret Harte High School’s girls’ golf team won two of its last three matches. On Oct. 3, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 207-244, but bounced back for a 234-255 home win over Linden and then defeated Amador 230-254 on the road.
Against Argonaut, senior Emma Canepa led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 52 and was followed by Mackenzie Carroll’s 60, Makenna Robertson’s 63 and Trinity Kekai-Acedo’s 69. In the win over Linden, Canepa shot a match-low 45. Sophia Ruff carded a 61, Carly Hickman shot a 62 and Carroll finished with a 66. And against Amador, Canepa shot a 43, Ruff shot a 58, Carroll shot a 59 and Keki-Acedo finished with a 70.
Bret Harte (7-8) will host Escalon Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and will finish the season Oct. 14 at the End of the Year League Tournament at Micke Grove Golf Links in Lodi.