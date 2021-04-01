Espiritu nets two goals in come-from-behind victory

Jamie Espiritu knew that if he kept shooting, eventually something would find the back of the net. It’s a good thing that Espiritu remained persistent, because it was his two goals that were scored in the second half that gave Calaveras a 2-1 win over Amador.
For the second game in a row, Calaveras needed some magic in the second half to overcome a deficit and it happened again Thursday evening in Valley Springs.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham wasn’t overly concerned, as two days prior, his squad trailed the same Amador team. However, that time it was a 2-0 deficit. Calaveras came back in that game and won 4-2. All Leetham had to do at the midway point was remind his squad that they weren't in a situation they couldn't battle back from.
“All we had to say at halftime was, ‘We’ve done it before,’” Leetham said. “It’s part of the maturing process for this young team and it’ll carry on to next year and the year after that.”
With 40 minutes to play and down by one goal, Espiritu took it upon himself to make something happen. The result was two goals, both of which were long shots that had to be perfectly placed.
“Throughout my high school career, I’ve always been the assist guy, but this year I’ve had to step it up by shooting,” a tired Espiritu said after his two-goal performance. “Last game gave me the confidence that I could do it. Today, I had some great shots, even though I took 10, but I knew that some of them would go in.”
Espiritu’s first goal came with 25:28 to play in the game. He shot it to the right of Amador’s goalie and tied things up at 1-1. With 13:30 to play, he took a free kick from the 40-yard line and the shot went inches above the goalie’s hands and just below the crossbar.
“We are so happy for Jamie, because his role on this team (in previous years) has been more about passing to guys like Bennie Hesser and Andrew Celli and they cleaned up with so many goals that he assisted on,” Leetham said. “It’s fun to see Jamie hit the back of the net a few times.”
With back-to-back wins, Calaveras moves its Mother Lode League record to 3-3. The final week of the season will be next week and Calaveras will face Summerville twice. The first game will be Tuesday in Tuolumne and the final will be Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“I’m seeing tons of improvement by everyone,” Leetham said. “Typically, at this point of a season, we would normally see this time as the end of the preseason and we’d be going into league and we’d feel really comfortable. This year, with no preseason, they had to learn and grow up in a hurry. It’s just great experience for all these guys.”