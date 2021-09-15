After long layoff, Bullfrogs pick up win on the links over Bears

SONORA – It had been 12 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team played in a match. And during that time off, all the Bullfrogs could do was practice. Well, evidently their practice paid off, as on their return to the links, Bret Harte picked up a 239-317 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
Earning medalist honors was Sophia Ruff, who had a low-score of 54. Right behind Ruff was sophomore Ella Bach with a 57; Trinity Kekai-Acedo carded a 63; Maggie Kristoff shot a 65; Makenna Robertson shot a 68; and Ava Scott finished the afternoon with a 73.
“They all played great today,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I was very happy with the way the girls played after a long layoff. They have been practicing very hard and it showed in the way they played today. Sophia (Ruff) and Ella (Bach) had a great day. All the girls stepped up and did a wonderful job today. I am so very proud of them.”
Bret Harte (2-2) won’t have a long time to rest, as they’ll be back out on the links Wednesday when they take on the Ripon Indians at Jack Tone Golf in Ripon. The Bullfrogs will play their next home match Sept. 21 against Argonaut at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.