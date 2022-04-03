Nordahl homers and drives in six in 18-0 trouncing of Amador

There was no drama for the Calaveras High School softball team in picking up its 41st consecutive Mother Lode League victory. Calaveras beat Amador 19-0 April 1 in San Andreas. Calaveras scored 19 runs, collected 21 hits, smacked one double, three triples, one home run, walked five times and stole eight bases.
Calaveras (6-4, 3-0 Mother Lode League) scored six times in the first inning and then added 12 runs in the second and one in the fourth. Not only was Amador held scoreless, but the Buffaloes only recorded one hit off of Calaveras pitching.
Calaveras junior Brooke Nordahl had her best day of the season at the plate, as she went 4 for 4 with a home run, scored three runs and drove in a career-high six runs. The home run was the second of his varsity career.
Junior Bailie Clark also went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, scored three times and drove in two; sophomore Izabella Tapia went 3 for 4, scored twice and had one RBI; senior Madison Clark went 4 for 4 with a triple, scored three times and drove in one; Laney Koepp went 2 for 4 with a triple, while knocking in three and scoring three times; Camryn Harvey went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI; Reese Mossa went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI; Emily Johnson walked twice and had an RBI and junior Madyson Bernasconi scored three runs and stole two bases.
Junior Macy Villegas collected the win and went four innings and didn’t allow a hit, struck out four and walked none. Sophomore Paige Johnston gave up one hit and walked one in one inning of relief. Villegas is now 4-3 with a 4.57 era.
Calaveras will take on Bret Harte Tuesday in Angels Camp and then will host the Bullfrogs Friday in San Andreas. Both games begin at 4 p.m.