Deanna Williams returns to coach team she once played for

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with Calaveras High School’s new girls’ head soccer coach Deanna Williams after Calaveras’ 13-0 win Dec. 3 over Denair at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Williams, a 2011 Calaveras graduate (formerly Deanna Bryden), and Dossi spoke about what it means to get the head coaching position, what her expectations are for her team and if it’s difficult being such a young coach.
Guy Dossi: You are no stranger to Calaveras athletics. You played basketball and soccer on his very field. So, what does it mean to you to be able to come back to Calaveras and coach the team that you once played for?
Deanna Williams: It’s an honor. I’m very humbled to get the position. I worked very hard to get where I am as a coach, and I know that I’m very young, but I try really hard and I’m constantly learning. It’s an honor to be out here coaching these girls.
GD: You had a good soccer career at Calaveras, scoring 12 goals and dishing out six assists during your senior year. What was your soccer life like after graduating from Calaveras in the spring of 2011?
DW: I played at (San Joaquin) Delta College for one year and then I enlisted in the Army, but I wasn’t in the Army very long because I got injured and they medically released me after four or five months.
GD: What does your coaching background look like?
DW: I coach a lot of youths. I coached JV for a year in 2016 and I coached up in Ebbetts Pass. I’ve never coached at this level, but I’ve been a coach before, but this is my first head coach position at this level.
GD: What is your coaching philosophy?
DW: I’m all about giving 100%. You need to go out there, grind it out and never give up. I believe that hard work beats talent, when talent isn’t working hard. You don’t need to be the best player; you just need to go out there and give 100% and that’s what I ask for.
GD: This is a very young team with a lot of talented players. I guess a lot of that has to do with strong youth teams in the area?
DW: I’m very lucky to have the (Calaveras Youth Soccer League) and good people running that and all the good coaches from there that feed into us. I’m also going to put in an effort into helping the youth as well. When I played here, our coach was all about the youth and growing our team. I’m blessed to have the team we have right now. We are extremely young, but we are building for the future.
GD: I know it’s still really early in the season, but what excites you about your team?
DW: I’m excited with the players they will become. I already see them growing. It’s hard for them to see themselves growing, but I see their future already and I’m excited for that.
GD: How hard is it to go from playing to coaching?
DW: It’s extremely hard. I’d give anything to be back out there on that field. On the other side, it also affects me because I am young and the girls try to take advantage of me because I am young. They think that they can get away with things, but I am a very strict coach and I have to be, otherwise they won’t take me seriously or they’ll take advantage of me.
GD: With this being your first varsity team, what are the expectations?
DW: The expectations are to be better than we were yesterday. We win games and we learn. We don’t ever lose. We don’t have to win every game, but we are learning and we are taking something away from that game.