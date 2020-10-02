Raiders succumb to Patriots in East Coast game

Historically speaking, the early morning games on the East Coast have been a disaster for the Las Vegas Raiders for the last decade or more. Coming off of a short week where they beat the New Orleans Saints in the inaugural game at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders were primed for a letdown game. In this case, they did not disappoint.
After scoring 34 points in each of the first two weeks, the Raiders were limited to just 20 points and fell on the road to the New England Patriots 36-20. Ultimately, the Raiders played a team with a very similar approach to the game. They simply were unable to capitalize on opportunities and committed too many errors including losing the turnover battle 3-1.
The game was slow through the first half and both teams punted multiple times. The Raiders got the better of the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead. It seemed after one quarter that Las Vegas was primed to throw off the tradition of failure on the East Coast in early games, but that hope was short-lived.
As soon as the second quarter began, the game began to flip. New England attacked the perimeter of the defense with rookie running back JJ Taylor. The Raiders seemed to be caught off guard and were clearly defending against the inside run. This success running to the outside began to soften up the defense and would play a critical role in the defense’s inability to make a play later in the game.
While the Patriots began to find success by shifting their game plan, the Raiders were still struggling to find consistency on offense. Tight end Darren Waller was held without a catch, and the Raider receivers were not finding success, except for a couple of medium depth catches by Nelson Agholor and Bryan Edwards. Play-action was effective at times, but the real issue was the poor offensive line play on the right-hand side.
The injury to rookie first-round receiver Henry Ruggs meant the Raiders did not have their scariest downfield threat. Ruggs showed he is a threat in the first two games, albeit he did so in different ways. Ruggs was inactive with a hamstring injury and this limited the Raider offense. Between Ruggs’ injury and the Patriots’ game plan, they crippled the Raider offense and forced them into many third-and-long situations, where the defensive scheme exploited the offensive line injuries.
Down 13-3 at the end of the second quarter, the Raiders began to find a rhythm using the no-huddle offense and drove down the field to put themselves in scoring position. The highlight play was a dramatic throw from Derek Carr to second-year receiver Hunter Renfrow where he was downed on the 2-yard line. The next play was a deceptive concept that allowed Carr to find tight end Foster Moreau wide open for the touchdown.
Las Vegas seemed to have finally cracked the code and was in position to take the lead or tie the game in the start of the second half. This however did not come to fruition and instead, the game truly flipped due to both offensive and defensive struggles.
Adding injury to insult, the Raiders also lost Edwards in the third quarter. The severity of his injury is not known at this time, but in postgame press conferences, head coach Jon Gruden did not sound optimistic about either of his rookie receivers, both of whom have flashed multiple times in the first three weeks.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. The Bills come into this game with a 3-0 record and a late victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Buffalo in week three. This is another game where the Raiders will be playing a team with a similar style to their own. It will be tight, but the Raiders can pull out a win 30-24.