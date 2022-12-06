After a slow start, Calaveras holds on to beat Bradshaw Christian by 3

After eight minutes of play against Bradshaw Christian, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team only had two points on the scoreboard.
For most teams, only scoring two points in a quarter would mean that the night probably ended in defeat. However, when the other team only scored four points, nothing is close to being decided.
After a slow start to the game, the Red Hawks regrouped and had no problem putting points on the board. And despite a late surge from Bradshaw Christian in the fourth quarter, Calaveras was able to hold on for a 50-47 win on Tuesday night in Sacramento.
The Red Hawks only got one basket in the opening quarter and that came from senior Braeden Orlandi. Trailing 4-2, Calaveras outscored Bradshaw Christian 11-10 in the second quarter and trailed 14-13 at halftime. Senior Merrick Strange led Calaveras with five points, while freshman Ryan Clifton scored three points and junior Corbin Curran added two points in the quarter.
Calaveras found its groove offensively in the third quarter. The San Andreas squad scored 20 points and held Bradshaw Christian to 10. Orlandi and senior Thomas Davison each scored five points and senior Elijah Malamed scored six points after being held scoreless in the first half.
Following the strong third quarter, the Red Hawks had a 33-24 advantage over Bradshaw Christian. In the final eight minutes of play, Bradshaw Christian outscored Calaveras 23-17, but the Hawks were able to hold on for the three-point victory. Malamed scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, which included going 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
Malamed led Calaveras with 15 points; Strange scored 10; Orlandi finished with nine points; Davison scored eight; Curran scored five; and Clifton finished with three points in the victory.
Calaveras (4-1) will play its next three games in Patterson. On Thursday, the Red Hawks will take on Kimball (5:15 p.m.) and the next day will take on Livingston (5:15 p.m.) and on Saturday will have a rematch with Patterson (3:30 p.m.), who handed Calaveras its only loss of the season.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.