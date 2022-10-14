Calaveras girls' water polo beat Union Mine and the boys are handed a loss
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

Calaveras High School’s road trip to take on Union Mine ended with the girls’ squad picking up a victory and the boys taking a loss. In the girls’ game, Calaveras won 23-14, while the boys lost 20-9 on Thursday afternoon.

In the girls’ game, Calaveras jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter with two goals from Rhianon Cavender and one goal from Natalie Miller, Aminah Halepota, Mia Rivas and Maddie Simpson. Calaveras scored seven goals in the second quarter, which included four from Holly Skrbina and one from Miller, Halepota and Rivas. At halftime, Calaveras led 13-8.

