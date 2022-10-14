Calaveras girls' water polo beat Union Mine and the boys are handed a loss

Calaveras High School’s road trip to take on Union Mine ended with the girls’ squad picking up a victory and the boys taking a loss. In the girls’ game, Calaveras won 23-14, while the boys lost 20-9 on Thursday afternoon.
In the girls’ game, Calaveras jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter with two goals from Rhianon Cavender and one goal from Natalie Miller, Aminah Halepota, Mia Rivas and Maddie Simpson. Calaveras scored seven goals in the second quarter, which included four from Holly Skrbina and one from Miller, Halepota and Rivas. At halftime, Calaveras led 13-8.
Calaveras outscored Union Mine 5-3 in both the third and fourth quarter. In the third quarter, Cavender scored twice and Skrbina, Emily Fuller and Ava Hintz all scored once. And in the final seven minutes, Fuller led the way with two goals, while Skrbina, Halepota and Cavender all scored once.
Skrbina scored a team-high six goals; Cavender scored five times; Halepota and Fuller each scored three times; Miller and Rivas scored twice; and Simpson and Hintz each scored once in the win.
In the boys’ game, Calaveras fell behind 6-1 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 11-2 at halftime. The Red Hawks started to heat up on offense in the third quarter and scored five goals but trailed 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Union Mine scored three times in the fourth, while Calaveras could only counter with two goals.
Calaveras senior Jeremiah Hinkle returned from injury to score a team-high five goals, while Matthew Padula scored four times and Noah. B scored once.