Taking an athletic trip back 40 years to 1981

For many, they can close their eyes and remember back 40 years ago; the sights, sounds, smells, feelings and spirit of 1981.
In 1981, Rodney Dangerfield had plenty of people laughing. But there was no laughing at the register when purchasing a VHS recorder, that could cost anywhere from $599 to $950. With the minimum wage being $3.35 an hour, that’s a lot of savings to watch a movie from home. Maybe purchasing a Rubik’s Cube for $3.99 was the better option.
But what didn’t cost anything was having a conversation about what really caused the death of actress Natalie Wood while on a boating trip with husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and captain Dennis Davern. It was also free to talk about popular baby names, which just happened to be Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda, Sarah, Melissa, Michael, Chris, Topher, Matthew, Jason and David,
You could tell a lot about fashion icons Loni Anderson, Kim Basinger, Christie Brinkley, Bo Derek, Farrah Fawcett, Goldie Hawn, Harrison Ford, Burt Reynolds and John Travolta by just looking at them. But, according to President Ronald Reagan, “You can tell a lot about a fellow’s character by his way of eating jellybeans.”
Bob Marley, Natalie Wood, Joe Louis and Harry Chapin died in 1981, but Chris Evans, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton, Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, Roger Federer, Daniel Bryan and Elijah Wood were all born 40 years ago.
And perhaps the most important thing to happen in 1981 was the birth of the San Francisco 49ers’ dynasty. Although the 49ers won their first Super Bowl in early 1982, the championship journey started in 1981.
Now, let’s look back at what took place in the Calaveras County sports world 40 years ago.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL – After a tough 2-10 preseason, Calaveras began 1981 Mother Lode League play by losing to the Summerville Bears 45-40. Calaveras then lost to Amador 65-53. Calaveras fell to 0-5 in league play after a 75-48 loss to Bret Harte. Kevin Ratterman led Calaveras with 13 points in the loss. After battling all league season for a win, it finally came in an overtime victory over Linden. Calaveras was unable to win its next game, as Amador proved to be too strong. Calaveras lost on the road 69-49. In the final game of the season, Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 64-48. Calaveras finished the league season 1-9, with Ratterman being its only all-league player.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL – The 1981 Mother Lode League season didn’t begin as head coach Rich Cathcart would have liked. The Bullfrogs lost to Summerville 83-51. Jim Welsh scored 18 points for Bret Harte, while Scott McReynolds and Eric Kett each scored 10 points in the loss. The Bullfrogs then fell to Linden 78-48. Welsh led Bret Harte with 16 points. Bret Harte handed Calaveras a 75-48 defeat, which was Bret Harte’s first league win in five tries. McReynolds led all scorers with 23 points, followed by Kett with 15.
The good feelings didn’t stick around, as the Bullfrogs lost to Jackson 58-45, which reduced Bret Harte’s league record to 1-5. Hard times continued for Bret Harte with a 71-48 loss to Summerville. Kett scored 15 points in the loss and Steve Winsby added 10. Against Linden, the Bullfrogs lost by five, 70-65, despite 20 points from Winsby, 12 from McReynolds and 10 from Jeff Cox. The Bullfrogs ended the 1981 MLL season with a 64-48 win over Calaveras. Bret Harte finished the league season 2-8. McReynolds was an all-league member.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – Calaveras’ girls’ basketball team started 1981 with a 45-37 preseason win over Escalon, which pushed its overall record to 6-4. To begin league play, Calaveras lost to Linden 55-40. Lisa Baker led all scorers with 23 points. Calaveras bounced back to get a 46-39 win over Summerville. Cheryl Stockton scored 12, Julie Thompson added 11, Denise Meyers had 11 points and 22 rebounds, while Baker added eight points. Calaveras got its second win by knocking off Amador 51-29, with Meyers leading the way with 18 points, followed by Baker with 16 points and nine rebounds. In its rivalry matchup with Bret Harte, Calaveras lost 48-41. Meyers scored 11, while Stockton and Thompson each scored 10, with Thompson also pulling down 11 rebounds.
Calaveras’ league record fell to 3-3 after a 44-37 loss to Summerville. Thompson led her squad with 12 points and Stockton added nine. The losses continued, as Linden beat Calaveras 53-34. Meyers scored 11 in the loss. Calaveras got to 4-4 in the league standings with a strong 45-23 win over Amador. Calaveras’ Thompson led all scorers with 18. Calaveras’ MLL season came to an end with a 53-37 loss to Bret Harte. Meyers was the top scorer for Calaveras, as she netted 14, while Fischer scored seven and Thompson added six. In the playoffs, Calaveras lost to Delta 53-32. Calaveras finished MLL play 5-5 and in third place. Meyers ended the year as an all-league member.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – Bret Harte’s historic 1981 began with a tough 47-42 win over the Sonora Wildcats. Under head coach Jan Edwards, Bret Harte got 17 points from Mimi Baker and nine from Donna Stokes. In league play, Bret Harte had no trouble beating Summerville 66-15 and then knocked off Linden 55-44. Against Summerville, Baker led the way with 18 points, while Janelle Strohmeyer, Debbie Jones and Ellen Ward all scored eight in the win. And against Linden, Baker scored 17. The Bullfrogs continued to play good basketball with a 48-41 win over Calaveras. Baker led the Bullfrogs with 17 points and Alicia Wallace added seven points, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
With each win, Bret Harte got one step closer to repeating as league champions and the winning continued with a 54-32 victory over Jackson. Baker again led Bret Harte in points, this time scoring 13, while Renee Henry added nine. The win was followed by a 67-26 thrashing of Summerville. Baker led Bret Harte with 16 points, while Patsy Davies, Stokes and Tracy Tyrell scored nine, eight and seven respectively. Bret Harte had its perfect league season come to an end with a 45-39 loss to Linden. The loss pushed the Bullfrogs and Lions into a tie for first place. Bret Harte finished the league season with a 9-1 record following a 53-37 win over Calaveras. Bret Harte and Linden shared the league championship. In the win over Calaveras, Baker and Davies each scored 17 points.
After a first-round bye to begin the playoffs, Bret Harte beat Escalon 62-28 in the second round. In the semifinals, Bret Harte held on to beat Delta 47-41. In the win over Delta, Baker scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half. In the championship game, Bret Harte battled with MLL foe Linden. Each team already had one victory over the other in league play. The Bullfrogs had a 17-point lead in the third quarter, but Linden battled back and cut the deficit to 51-47. The Bullfrogs were able to hold on for the 56-49 victory and capture its first ever section championship. Baker was named the MVP of the tournament and Stokes was placed on the all-tournament team. As for Mother Lode League awards, Baker was the co-MVP, while Rhonda Canepa and Davies were first-team players.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING – To begin the 1981 Mother Lode League season, Calaveras beat Linden 57-12. Calaveras got victories from Bryan McDowell, John Meyer, Eric Verhalen, Neal Cordeiro, Lance Tabatt, Rene Garcia, Jerry Warden, Joe France, Dave Harris, David Hopkins, Lyle Clark and Kevin Mote. Calaveras lost its first league match by only three points, 34-31 to Amador. Picking up wins for Calaveras was McDowell, Meyer, Cordeiro, Garcia, Joe Franco and Mote. Calaveras then lost to Bret Harte 37-29 and its league record fell to 1-2.
Calaveras got back into the win column by defeating Summerville 42-20. The only Calaveras wrestlers to not win via forfeits were Meyer and Lyle Clark. Calaveras took second at its own Gordon Hay Tournament, even being able to only fill 10 of 13 weight classes. At the MLL Tournament, Calaveras finished second behind Bret Harte, but had McDowell, Meyers, Garcia, Franco, Clark and Mote as league champions. Ten Calaveras wrestlers advanced to the CIF Subsection Meet and Clark and Mote qualified for the section championship. In the section meet, neither Clark nor Mote placed.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING – Bret Harte began 1981 at its own John Provart Invitational Tournament and Bullfrog Mark Brewer received the Provart Award, which was given to the Most Outstanding Bret Harte wrestler. Bret Harte got first-place finishes from Jeff Young, Bob Anderson and Brewer. The Bullfrogs then got a 63-12 Mother Lode League win over Summerville with pins from Young, Johnson and Harper. Bret Harte improved its league record to 3-0 with a win over Amador and Calaveras. Against Calaveras, the Bullfrogs got wins from Jerry Airola, Young, Petter Parelius, Jerry Middleton, Anderson, Brewer and Doug Matzek.
The Bullfrogs clinched their eighth straight Mother Lode League title on the same night that head coach Jan Schulz picked up his 100th Bret Harte victory. The Bullfrogs beat Jackson 58-9. Schulz began coaching at Bret Harte in 1971 and after the win over Jackson, his record as a coach was 100-22-2. Bret Harte finished undefeated in league duals with a 58-15 win over Linden. Bret Harte then won the Mother Lode League Tournament and Young, Middleton, Anderson and Brewer were individual champions.
Bret Harte placed sixth at the CIF Subsection Meet and was able to send Young, Anderson and Brewer to the CIF Section Championship. The trio of Young, Anderson and Brewer all placed seventh, while Airola wound up sixth. At the section championship, Anderson placed fourth and Brewer placed fifth and both grapplers won medals.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL – Under new head coach Larry Zeidler, Calaveras’ 1981 season began with losing both games of a doubleheader to Sonora. Calaveras began the MLL season with a 9-5 win over Summerville. Todd O’Conner picked up the win and collected seven strikeouts. Keven Ratterman had two hits and scored four times, while John Carr went 2 for 3 with a home run and a triple. Calaveras picked up a 3-1 win over Linden, but fell to Amador 7-0. In the win over Linden, sophomore Johnny Thornburg got the win on the hill with five strikeouts and allowing only four hits. Calaveras fell to 3-2 in league play after being defeated by Bret Harte 8-4.
Calaveras began the second half of league play by beating Summerville 10-6. In a 7-6 loss to Linden, Carr smacked a 3-run home run and Thornburg only allowed runs on the hill. Calaveras then lost to Amador 8-3. The big hit of the game for Calaveras was a 2-run home run off the bat of Mike Martell. In the final game of the season, Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 7-2. Calaveras finished 5-5 in MLL play and had Ratterman, Manuel Ramirez and Carr as all-league players.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL – The Bullfrogs started 1981 with two wins and two losses. The wins came against Ione and Mariposa, while the losses came against Calaveras and Mariposa. The Bullfrogs started league play by going 2-0. Bret Harte began league play with a 3-1 win over Jackson. Scott Bennett struck out nine on the hill. Against Summerville, Bret Harte won 5-4. The Bullfrogs got a statement victory over Calaveras, winning 8-4. Don Harper smacked a home run and held his own on the mound for the Bullfrogs. Bennett got his second save of the year. The win pushed Bret Harte’s league record to 4-1.
Bret Harte began the second portion of league play in first place, but that didn’t last as the Bullfrogs fell to Amador 10-2. In the final game of the season, Bret Harte topped Calaveras 7-2 and finished in second place in the Mother Lode League. In the opening round of the playoffs, the Bullfrogs took Benicia, who won the Superior California Athletic League. Bret Harte had a late rally that just came up short in a 3-2 loss. Bret Harte finished the 1981 league season with a record of 8-2. Head coach Tom Floyd was the co-Coach of the Year and Harper, Bob Anderson, Mike Sanders, Scott Bennett and Jim Welch were all-league members.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL – In only the third year of Mother Lode League softball, Calaveras hoped to be the first team not from Linden to end the season as champions. With eight returning players and new head coach Nancy Zeiszler, expectations were high in San Andreas. Calaveras went 4-0 in preseason play, but lost to Summerville and then fell to Linden 10-0 to start the league season. Calaveras had a bright spot in the season by placing first at the Jackson Tournament. Calaveras nearly had an epic comeback in league play against Bret Harte, as it trailed at 10-3 and battled back to a 10-10 tie. But the Bullfrogs added one final run and Calaveras lost by one.
Calaveras again tried to have an epic comeback, this time by trailing Linden 7-0. Calaveras scored four times in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough, and Linden won 7-4. In the final game of the year, Calaveras beat Bret Harte 10-2. Calaveras finished the 1981 season with a league record of 5-5 and had a chance to advance to the playoffs but lost on a coin flip to Bret Harte. Crystal Roots, Denise Poe, Elisa Ramirez and Trudy DeVoss were all-league players.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL – It was a nice start to the 1981 season for Bret Harte, as the Bullfrogs collected wins over Sonora and Ione. Bret Harte beat Sonora 19-13 and then topped Ione 26-5. In the win over Ione, Shelly Person struck out nine, while Sheryl McRay, Melinda Albarian and Patsy Davies each had three hits and Davies and Sherrine Cancilla smacked home runs. Bret Harte beat Calaveras 11-10 in a slugfest. After beating Amador 18-11, Bret Harte fell to 5-4 in league play after a 12-5 loss to Linden. Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 10-2 in the final league game of the year. Bret Harte finished the 1981 season with a MLL record of 5-5 and advanced to the playoffs after winning a coin toss against Calaveras, but didn’t bring home a section title. Debbie Jones, Patsy Davies, Sherrine Cancilla and Mary Harper were all-league players.
CALAVERAS GOLF – Under head coach Mike Flock, Calaveras began its 1981 season with a 213-248 loss to Ripon. Mike Phillips, Karl Gassner and Curt Gates all shot a 49. Calaveras then fell to Escalon 255-263. Kevin Mote led Calaveras by carding a 48. Calaveras later played Escalon to a 230-230 tie, in which Mote shot a 43 to lead his team. Calaveras lost to Summerville 195-217 in league play, with Chris Jenson and Tim Galli each shooting a 41. Calaveras then fell to Galt 216-266.
CALAVERAS TENNIS – Calaveras lost to Summerville to begin league play. Calaveras got wins from Todd Bergman and Christa Files. Calaveras later picked up a 3-2 victory over Amador. Bergman and Files got individual victories, while Mike Brusseau and Brad Maynard won in boys’ doubles action. In a rematch with Summerville, Calaveras lost 3-2. Bergman won 6-3, 6-1 and Christine Kennedy won her match by forfeit. Bergman ended his league season as an individual league champion. He defeated Jordy Banner, of Jackson, in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING – In the very first meet of the 1981 season, Calaveras broke four school records. The boys’ 200 medley relay of 2:24.23 was broken by Jan Varnbuhler, Ken Warden, Kyle Wilson and Dan Wickman with their time of 2:23.55. The boys’ 400 relay time of 5:07.49 was broken by Larry Reading, Brandon Del Orto, Varnbuhler and Mark Mathre, with their time of 4:50.68. Varnbuhler then went on to break the 100 backstroke of 1:30.47 with his time of 1:27.74. And Karen Krause broke the girls’ 200 freestyle record of 2:53.08 with her time of 2:30.47. Although school records fell in the meet, Calaveras’ boys lost 106-43 and the girls fell 114-35.
The school records continued to fall in meets against Stagg and Edison. The boys’ 200 medley relay set a new record of 2:20.48. Mathre broke the 200 freestyle with his new time of 2:38.47. Del Orto broke the 100 freestyle time of 1:10.45 with his time of 1:07.90. Varnbuhler broke his 100 backstroke by three seconds with his new time of 1:21.32. Calaveras later took on Ponderosa and the boys lost 98-51 and the girls fell 110-36. Rosalie Aranda, Karen Krause, Kelly Hess and Debbie Barrentine took first in the 400 relay.
Against Folsom, Calaveras’ boys lost 80-78 and the girls fell 104-50. Mathre set a new school record in the 200 freestyle and Del Orto set a new school record in the 100 freestyle. Varnbuhler took first in the 100 backstroke. For the girls, Patti Powell set a new school record in the 100 butterfly and took second in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle. Calaveras also got first-place finishes from Aranda, Tessie Hudson and Jackie Fritz. Calaveras’ boys’ and girls’ squads picked up wins over Franklin, with the boys winning 89-54 and the girls winning 66-44. The double victory was the first under head coach Vic Lyons. Calaveras then swept Notre Del Rio, with the boys winning 55-23 and the girls winning 83-58.
CALAVERAS TRACK – Calaveras began the 1981 season with Chris Marak taking over for Bob Silva as head coach. At the Mother Lode League Championship Meet, Calaveras’ boys team placed second, only behind Bret Harte. Calaveras’ girls’ squad placed fifth overall.
BRET HARTE TRACK – Bret Harte’s track team showed promise early in the year, as the boys defeated Rio Vista and Dixon in a three-way meet 64-48-40. Eff Cox took first place in the 120 high hurdles, the 330 low hurdles and the 220 sprint. The girls won 80-20-37, with Mimi Baker placing first in the high jump, the 880 run and the mile. In a MLL meet against Summerville, the Bullfrogs got strong performances from Eric Benedict, Davis Ainsworth and Jeff Kelling. Against Linden, Bret Harte’s boys’ won 95-39 and the girls’ won 86-26. Cox took first place in the 120 and 330 hurdles and the 100-yard dash.
After taking first at the Hughson Invitational, Bret Harte won its ninth MLL track title. At the MLL Championship Meet, Bret Harte’s boys’ team took first overall, while the girls placed second. At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section trials, Cox placed first in the 330 low hurdles in 38.3 seconds. He then placed second at the section finals and qualified for the state finals with his personal best time of 36.85. Cox placed fourth at the state championship meet.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL – Calaveras won the 1980 MLL title with a perfect 5-0 league record and looked to make it back-to-back championships in 1981. Head coach Mike Flock was excited to have returning players John Thornburg, Jason Weatherby, Brain Hodgson, David Atnip, Jimmy Settlemoir, Gregg Jeffries, Jerry Warden and Neil Cordeiro.
Calaveras began the 1981 season with a 33-6 win over Riverbank. Weatherby had nine carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Jim Pickens had five carries for 116 yards and two scores. Thornburg was 9 for 12 for 156 yards and two touchdown passes. Calaveras then knocked off Ceres 19-0. Weatherby scored twice and Settlemoir rushed for 105 yards, which included a 53-yard touchdown. Thornburg threw for 115 yards in the win. Calaveras improved to 3-0 with a 44-22 win over St. Helena. Pickens had three receptions for 183 yards and three scores and intercepted a pass on defense. Calaveras ended preseason play with a 22-6 win over Rio Vista. Calaveras got touchdowns from Settlemoir, Weatherby and Hodson.
In the MLL opener, Calaveras suffered a 25-20 defeat to Amador. Calaveras led 20-19 with 13 seconds left and Amador scored on the final play of the game. Weatherby rushed for 90 yards and two scores, while Thornburg had 129 yards through the air and one touchdown. Calaveras picked up its first league win by beating Linden 36-13. Weatherby had an outstanding night, rushing for 103 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns and converted two extra points. Thornburg threw for 103 yards and two scores.
Calaveras improved to 2-1 in league play and 6-1 overall following a 23-0 shutout of Summerville. Hodson led Calaveras with 101 yards on the ground, while Settlemoir had 51 yards. Thornburg threw for 101 yards and one score. Calaveras blasted Bret Harte 39-0 and Debi Barrentine was crowned queen on homecoming night. Calaveras got touchdowns from Weatherby, Settlemoir, Thornburg, Perkins and Bill Kennedy. Thornburg threw for 176 yards with one score, which went to Perkins.
In the final league game, Calaveras beat Jackson 28-0 and finished 4-1 in a three-way tie for first win Linden and Amador. Following the win, Calaveras lost a coin toss to figure out which of the three teams would not be competing in the playoffs. Calaveras’ all-league members were Jack Shelton, Kevin Mote, Weatherby, Thornburg, Pickens, Steve Stewart and Hodson.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL – Bret Harte had 38 players on its 1981 roster, which included Andy Everson, Jerry Middleton, David Ainsworth, Mike Sanders, Jay Daniels, John Carley and Marty Santini. Bret Harte dropped its first game of the season 23-7 to Mariposa. The Bullfrogs fumbled the ball away four times in the loss. Bret Harte’s lone score was a 16-yard pass from Everson to tight end Jeff Rassmusen. The Bullfrogs lost their second game 14-0 to Escalon and then fell to Delta 13-6. In the seven-point loss, Bret Harte got its only score on an 8-yard keeper by Everson. Bret Harte’s record dropped to 0-4 after a 19-7 home loss to Riverbank. Trailing 13-0, the Bullfrogs scored on a 4-yard run, but that was the final time Bret Harte found the end zone. McReynolds led Bret Harte with 104 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Bret Harte finally got into the win column, and it was by beating Summerville 19-15 to begin league play. The Bullfrogs got touchdowns from David Ainsworth, Brain Huse and Mike Busbe. With Claudia Airola crowned as queen, Bret Harte held off Jackson to win 14-11 on homecoming night. Bret Harte’s first score came on a pass from Everson to Paul Dugan. Everson later connected with Carley for an 18-yard score. Ainsworth ran for 88 yards in the win. Bret Harte’s perfect league record became blemished following a 20-6 loss to Linden. Bret Harte’s only score came on a 23-yard pass from Everson to Huse.
The Bullfrogs fell to 2-2 in league play following a tough 39-0 road shutout against Calaveras. Bret Harte lost its final game of the season 10-0 to Amador. Rassmusen rushed for 175 yards on 16 carries and McReynolds added another 78 yards on 14 totes. Bret Harte’s all-league members were Neil Williams, Middleton and Steve Walraven.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL – Tom Owens coached Calaveras’ 1981 volleyball team, which consisted of Tracy Walker, Laurie Chadwick, Lori Fisk, Sue Scott, Shelly Glenn, Kelly Hess, Chris Riley, Debbie Calin, Melissa Ratterman, Laura Solomon, Angie Boitano, Heidi Mikalson, Jennifer Robie, Teri Cash and Noriko Imaeda. Calaveras lost its first league match to Summerville in two sets and then lost to Linden, also in two sets. Calaveras finished the MLL season with an overall record of 1-9. Walker was Calaveras’ lone all-league member.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL – Bret Harte had a strong 1981 season and proved it by taking first at the Turlock Invitational. In the tournament, Bret Harte beat Lodi and then knocked off Edison to win the title. Early in the MLL season, the Bullfrogs had a 1-1 record with a win over Summerville and a loss to Jackson. Bret Harte finished the season with a record of 9-1 and were league champions. The Bullfrogs reached the playoffs, but were unable to make it to the section championship game. Mimi Baker was the co-MVP of the league, while Janelle Strohmeyer, Sherrine Cancilla and Ellen Ward were all-league players. Bret Harte head coach Barbara Edwards was the Coach of the Year.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY – Calaveras had dreams of taking the league title away from Bret Harte and hoped that Bryan Harrison, Gordy Long, Mark Hedger, Mike McReynolds, Manuel Silvena, Scott Lunsford, Katy Johnson and Sarah Marvin could lead the way. At the MLL finals, Calaveras’ Silvena placed first with his time of 14:35.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY – Bret Harte dominated the Mother Lode League in 1981 and proved it at the MLL finals in Tuolumne. Bret Harte’s boys and girls both won league titles. Kristen Skenfield was the first runner to finish, doing so in 17:36, while teammates Marcie Crist and Sherry Lucero tied for third. Other female Bret Harte finishers were Kristen Bakkerrud, Tracy Tyrrell and Patty Callahan. Finishing for the boys was Steve Lucero, Steve Winsby, Damien Rassmusen, Bob Houle and Kevin Bakkerrud.
