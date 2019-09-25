Bears are too much for Bullfrog netters

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team began the Mother Lode League season by beating the Summerville Bears in three sets. On Tuesday night, Summerville returned the favor with a three-set victory (25-22, 25-19, 25-17) over Bret Harte in Tuolumne.
“We couldn’t find a rhythm,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Summerville is a strong team and came ready to play. Once they got the momentum, we struggled to find ways to get it back.”
Bret Harte senior Katrina Swift was 37 for 40 passing with nine assists, had two digs and was 7 for 7 serving with one ace; Samantha Gish was 8 for 8 serving with six digs; Jaycee Kirk was a perfect 20 for 20 passing with three assists; Emma Lane had three kills, one ace, one block and six digs; Gabi Hutchens was 8 for 9 serving with six kills and 12 digs; Jaden Arias had three kills; and Mikenna Grotto had five kills in the loss.
Bret Harte (6-11, 2-4) will try and get back into the win column as it takes on Amador at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp for alumni night.
Junior varsity – Bret Harte beat Summerville in two sets (26-24, 25-16) Tuesday night in Tuolumne. Cierra Gilbert had one ace on 13 serves with three assists and one kill on five attacks; Allyson Stoy had 12 attacks; and Trianna Jordan had one ace, three kills and two blocks. Bret Harte is now 4-1 in Mother Lode League play.
Freshman – Bret Harte beat Summerville (25-16, 25-18) Tuesday night to improve to 5-0 in league play.