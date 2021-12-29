Calaveras hands another unbeaten team its first loss

PATTERSON – A public service announcement to any undefeated teams: don’t play Calaveras.
It’s only fitting that in the season of giving, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is handing out losses to previously unbeaten teams. A week after knocking off undefeated Colfax in San Andreas, Calaveras delivered the same unwanted present to the Patterson Tigers.
After winning their first 10 games of the season, the Tigers are no longer able to say they are without a blemish to their record. Calaveras picked up its 12th win of the season by beating the Tigers 51-36 Tuesday night in Patterson.
While beating an undefeated team is always a good accomplishment, the record of the squad on the other side of the court means very little to Calaveras senior Madison Clark. Clark knows that in order to win a Mother Lode League championship and then to make a run at a section title, her team will need to continue to beat quality squads and that records don’t guarantee a win or a loss.
“To be honest, I didn't even know they were undefeated,” Clark said. “I knew they were a good, division III team and we were going to go in and play hard.”
Clark may have not known the record of Patterson before Tuesday’s game, but Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler sure did. And after knocking off another previously unbeaten team, Baechler feels confident with whoever is next on the schedule.
“It seems like there is no challenge that we are not willing to take on, and that’s why I scheduled these kinds of games,” the first-year head coach said.
On Monday, Calaveras had its first practice since Christmas and Clark did not like what she saw. After a rough practice, she was concerned about what kind of team would show up to take on Patterson.
“We had a practice yesterday and it was very sluggish and very slow and everyone was kind of tired,” Clark said. “I was a little worried coming into this game.”
Whatever problems Calaveras had at practice, seemed to be left in San Andreas. Calaveras began the game by going on an 11-0 run. Junior Bailie Clark, Madison Clark and senior Randi Adams all made shots from behind the arc and Madison Clark scored in the paint with an assist from Bailie Clark to cap the 11-0 run. Patterson scored five in a row, but Calaveras ended the first quarter with a basket from Adams with an assist from junior Madyson Bernasconi. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras led 13-5.
Calaveras’ offense cooled down in the second quarter and Patterson’s started to heat up. The Tigers slowly started to claw back into the game, despite more points from the Clark sisters, which included another 3-point basket from Madison.
For the majority of the first half, Calaveras wasn’t just battling the Tigers, but also the shot clock. The officials stopped the game a handful of times because the shot clock was not running when it should. The more the game was stopped to fix the shot clock, the more Calaveras was standing around and Patterson was able to get a rest from a swarming defensive pressure.
“It was really bad,” Baechler said about the constant stop of play because of the shot clock. “Our tempo is so fast-paced and it was putting a hardship on the game. The flow of the game was horrible, even for Patterson. But we are a fast-paced team and it really hurt us.”
Patterson ended the half by outscoring Calaveras 7-3 and at the midway point, the San Andreas squad had a slim 21-18 lead.
Calaveras’ lead was gone with 6:10 to play in the third quarter, as Patterson tied the game at 21-21. The tie didn’t last for long, as Calaveras went on a 13-3 run, which included back-to-back 3-point baskets from Bailie Clark and Adams. Leading 34-26 with 2:40 to play in the third quarter, Calaveras scored six unanswered points and ended the quarter ahead 40-26.
“I think our athleticism and our speed took over in the third quarter and quite frankly, we tired them out,” Baechler said. “You are going to have a hard time beating us in a four-quarter game and that’s our mindset. We are going to grind you in the beginning and run away with it in the end and that worked tonight.”
Calaveras held Patterson to eight points in the third quarter and a big reason for that was the defensive play of senior Paytin Curran. With Calaveras senior Sierra Lowry unable to play because of snow at her house, Curran stepped up and was asked to guard one of Patterson’s top scorers and Baechler couldn't be happier with her performance.
“She was phenomenal,” Baechler said about Curran. “She shut down their best player and kept her out of the paint. She frustrated the heck out of her and took her completely out of her game. I gave her that target and she stepped up to that challenge and was a huge asset for us defensively.”
In the final eight minutes, Calaveras scored 11 points and held Patterson to 10. Bailie Clark hit another 3-point basket, while Madison Clark, Curran, Brooke Nordahl and sophomore Izabella Tapia all scored two points.
Madison Clark led the way with 18 points, one assist and four steals; Randi Adams scored 12 points and had one assist; Bailie Clark had 12 points, two rebounds, four assists, seven steals and one block; Curran scored three points and pulled down five boards; Nordahl had two points, two assists and one rebound; and Tapia had two points.
Calaveras (12-3) has one more game before Mother Lode League play begins and that’ll be Jan. 4 on the road against Stagg. Calaveras will take on Summerville to start the league season, which will be Jan. 7 in Tuolumne.
“I’m very excited for league,” Madison Clark said. “Obviously there is always room for improvement and to get better. There is still progress to be made, but I think we are in good shape. We’ve played some tough preseason games and I think we are ready.”