Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville
Jay Clifton has had an outstanding four-year basketball career at Calaveras High School. The senior southpaw sensation reached another milestone that most could only dream of achieving and that’s scoring 1,500 career points.

In a 70-40 win over the Summerville Bears on Tuesday night in Tuolumne, Clifton exploded for 35 points, which puts him at 1,513 total points scored.

