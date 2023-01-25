Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Jay Clifton has had an outstanding four-year basketball career at Calaveras High School. The senior southpaw sensation reached another milestone that most could only dream of achieving and that’s scoring 1,500 career points.
In a 70-40 win over the Summerville Bears on Tuesday night in Tuolumne, Clifton exploded for 35 points, which puts him at 1,513 total points scored.
Clifton and Calaveras entered the road clash having won five straight league games and nine in a row. Playing in Tuolumne is always a challenge and it showed in the first quarter, as Summerville outscored Calaveras 13-12 in the opening eight minutes. Clifton paved the way for the Red Hawks with seven points, while senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed hit a shot from downtown and senior Merrick Strange added two points.
Trailing by two to begin the second quarter, Clifton took over the game. Calaveras scored 26 points in the second quarter and Clifton was responsible for 16 of them. Senior Tyler Maddock drained two shots from 3-point land and Malamed made his second shot of the night from behind the arc. At halftime, Calaveras led 38-23.
The game was put away in the third quarter. While Clifton continued to dominate by adding another seven points, Calaveras’ defense was outstanding and limited the Bears to only two points in the quarter. The Red Hawks outscored Summerville 19-3 heading into the final eight minutes. Calaveras scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and left Tuolumne with a 30-point victory.
“We had a great second and third quarter,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It was the best game that we have played in a while. We got contributions both offensively and defensively from everyone.”
Clifton scored a game-high 35 points with six 3-point baskets while going a perfect 9 for 9 from the free throw line; freshman Ryan Clifton scored two points; junior Earl Wood scored one point; Maddock finished with eight points; the senior duo of Thomas Davison and Braeden Orlandi both scored three points; Jacob Campbell scored two points; Strange scored two points; Malamed made three shots from downtown for nine points; and junior Corbin Curran scored five points in the win.
Calaveras (19-4, 6-0 MLL) will next take on the Amador Buffaloes at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in Sutter Creek.
