Calaveras Jr. Football sweeps Tuolumne in youth gridiron action

The Calaveras Jr. Football program had a good day against the Tuolumne Bears. Calaveras won all four games against the Bears Aug. 27 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras’ varsity team won 18-8, while the JV team won 22-0, the novice team won 28-6 and the Jr. novice team started the day with a 36-30 win. All four Calaveras teams are now 2-0.
In the 18-8 varsity victory, Jr. Patolo rushed for two touchdowns and eight carries and totaled 46 yards; Colton Ray had one touchdown and rushed for 42 yards on three carries; Owen Shahan had 44 yards on 11 carries; and Quincy Dyson had 37 yards on seven attempts. Quarterback Cohen Curran went 1 for 2 for 20 yards and his completion went to Landon Patrick.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ray had four tackles, one sack and one forced fumble; Shahan had four tackles; Curran had two tackles and an interception returned for 40 yards; Nathan Vega had three tackles, 0.5 sacks and picked up a fumble; and Payden Long had two tackles and 0.5 sacks.
In the 22-0 junior varsity win, Traxton Gobble, Austin Lock and Mathew Timewell all reached the end zone. Gobble had an interception while on defense and Titan Grant, Zadin Orlandi, Lock and Cason Tweeten all had big tackles in the victory over Tuolumne.
In the 28-6 win in the Jr. novice game, Mason Williams scored two rushing touchdowns and totaled 100 yards on the ground; Bryce Botelho had 100 rushing and one touchdown; Riley Emerson collected 60 yards on the ground and scored once; and Carter Lim finished the afternoon with 150 yards rushing. Defensively, Waylon Hill had an interception and Calaveras was led on the defensive end by Noah Dodge, Lucas Moyers, Lim and Luca Varni.
And in Calaveras’ 36-30 Jr. novice victory, Gregory Mill rushed for 140 yards and had five touchdowns, while Levi Lim had 111 yards on the ground. Defensively, Ethan Mossa led the way with seven tackles, while Landon Nunes had a game-saving tackle and Nash Camenzid had a fumble recovery.
Calaveras’ varsity, junior varsity and novice teams will play on the road next week against El Dorado.
