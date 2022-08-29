Calaveras Jr. Football sweeps Tuolumne in youth gridiron action

The Calaveras Jr. Football program had a good day against the Tuolumne Bears. Calaveras won all four games against the Bears Aug. 27 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras’ varsity team won 18-8, while the JV team won 22-0, the novice team won 28-6 and the Jr. novice team started the day with a 36-30 win. All four Calaveras teams are now 2-0. 

In the 18-8 varsity victory, Jr. Patolo rushed for two touchdowns and eight carries and totaled 46 yards; Colton Ray had one touchdown and rushed for 42 yards on three carries; Owen Shahan had 44 yards on 11 carries; and Quincy Dyson had 37 yards on seven attempts. Quarterback Cohen Curran went 1 for 2 for 20 yards and his completion went to Landon Patrick.

