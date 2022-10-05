El Dorado hands Calaveras boys' and girls' water polo a road loss
Buy Now

The Calaveras High School boys’ and girls’ water polo teams clashed with El Dorado on the road Tuesday afternoon and neither squad returned to San Andreas with a victory. The girls lost to El Dorado 18-6, while the boys lost 17-5.

In the girls’ game, the first quarter ended with Calaveras trailing 2-1 and at halftime, the score was 4-2 in favor of El Dorado. It was the third quarter that was the difference in the game, as El Dorado outscored Calaveras 8-0 to take a 12-2 lead into the fourth quarter. In the final seven minutes, El Dorado scored six times and Calaveras scored four times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.