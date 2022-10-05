El Dorado hands Calaveras boys' and girls' water polo a road loss

The Calaveras High School boys’ and girls’ water polo teams clashed with El Dorado on the road Tuesday afternoon and neither squad returned to San Andreas with a victory. The girls lost to El Dorado 18-6, while the boys lost 17-5.
In the girls’ game, the first quarter ended with Calaveras trailing 2-1 and at halftime, the score was 4-2 in favor of El Dorado. It was the third quarter that was the difference in the game, as El Dorado outscored Calaveras 8-0 to take a 12-2 lead into the fourth quarter. In the final seven minutes, El Dorado scored six times and Calaveras scored four times.
Calaveras’ Aminah Halepota led the Red Hawks with four goals, while Rhianon Cavender and Emily Fuller each found the back of the net once in the loss. Calaveras has now dropped two in a row and is 2-2 in Mother Lode League play.
As for the boys, Calaveras fell behind early and was unable to recover. El Dorado scored seven times in the first quarter and the Red Hawks could only counter with one goal. The second quarter wasn’t any better, as El Dorado found the back of the net six times and Calaveras again only scored once. Down 13-2 to begin the second half, Calaveras outscored El Dorado 2-1 in the third quarter, but the home squad rebounded and scored three times in the fourth and limited Calaveras to only one score.
Matthew Padula scored all five of Calaveras’ goals. The loss drops Calaveras to 1-3 in the Mother Lode League standings. Calaveras will not return to the water until Oct. 11 when it hosts Bret Harte in San Andreas. Games begin at 4/5 p.m.
