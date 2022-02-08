Soccer playoffs: Calaveras girls rewarded with No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras boys are No. 8 in D5

With the regular season now complete, the second chapter in the high school soccer season is set to begin. And for Calaveras High School, both its girls’ and boys’ soccer teams are in the hunt for a section championship.
On Tuesday afternoon, the playoff brackets were released and both squads find themselves in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V bracket. The Calaveras girls, who finished second in the Mother Lode League with a 7-3 record, received the No. 2 seed, while the boys, who placed third in the MLL with a 4-4-2 record, got the No. 8 seed.
There was not much for the Calaveras girls’ team to complain about with the No. 2 seed. Because division V is only an 8-team bracket, only two games stand between Calaveras and reaching the section title game. And Calaveras will have home field advantage all the way to the section title game.
“We are really stoked to receive a two-seed for playoffs,” Calaveras girls’ head coach Matt Simpson said. “It's a great reward for all the hard work the girls have put in so far this season. The home field for our first playoff game is just another added bonus. During playoffs, we will take whatever advantage we can get, so it's really key to be able to play on familiar turf in front of our own fans for game one.”
In the first game of the playoffs, No. 2 Calaveras will take on No. 7 Gustine. Gustine finished the season 12-9-1, while placing third in the Southern League, going 8-3-1. When Calaveras plays at home, it has a record of 5-1-1, with its only loss to MLL champion Sonora. As for Gustine, the Indians are 6-5 on the road.
This matchup will be the first time Calaveras and Gustine have faced since pre-2005. The winner of the Calaveras vs Gustine matchup, which will take place Friday in San Andreas, will take on the winner of No. 3 West Campus vs. No. 6 Linden Feb. 16. Should Calaveras be victorious over Gustine, that second game would also be played in San Andreas.
“It's great for the girls to get the recognition for their work,” Simpson said. “With all that being said, we know we will need to be focused with high intensity and on point in order to continue our season. Right now, it's one game at a time and we focus on what's right in front of us. Just like in league, no one's going to roll-over for us.”
While the Calaveras girls will not have to leave the county until a possible section championship game, the same cannot be said for the boys. As the No. 8 seed, every game Calaveras plays will be away from Frank Meyer Field. If Calaveras hopes to advance to the second round, it will need to knock off Riverbank, who is the No. 1 seed.
“We are excited our season continued with a thrilling win over Summerville last night,” Calaveras boys’ head coach Rob Leetham said. “To get to the playoffs and represent the MLL is always an honor. It’s one more time for our boys to put on their uniforms, one more bus ride, and one more opportunity to play a soccer match; no complaints here.”
Riverbank went 10-5-4 while going 6-1-3 in the Trans Valley League, which was good enough for second place. Since 2005, Calaveras and Riverbank have met six times, with the Bruins being victorious five times. The last meeting between the two squads came in 2019, with Riverbank winning 3-0.
The winner of No. 1 Riverbank and No. 8 Calaveras will take on the winner of No. 4 Linden and No. 5 Hughson. Calaveras and Riverbank will play at 6 p.m., Thursday in Riverbank.
Other Mother Lode League playoff news
Boys: Mother Lode League champion Sonora got the No. 10 seed in division IV and will take on No. 7 East Union. Summerville, who finished second in the Mother Lode League, got the No. 4 seed in division VI and will host No. 5 Millennium.
Girls: Mother Lode League champion Sonora got the No. 3 seed in division IV and will host No. 14 Escalon. Summerville, who finished third in the Mother Lode League, is the No. 5 team in division V and will take on No. 4 Bradshaw Christian. The only way Calaveras and Summerville will meet in the playoffs would be in the section championship game.