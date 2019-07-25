Calaveras Jr. Reds youth football players prepare for season

Young football players got the opportunity to learn from experienced players and coaches at the Calaveras Football Youth Camp, July 20 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Players from ages 6 to 14 were taught drills and fundamentals by Calaveras High School players and coaches.
Over 80 Calaveras Jr. Reds youth football players attended the four-hour camp and Calaveras High School’s head football coach Doug Clark was thrilled with the turnout.
“It’s fantastic seeing the numbers that we have out here today and getting the buy-in from the youth program into our program,” said Clark, who is entering his first year as head coach. “If they are not run together, it’s never going to be a successful program at either level. To see the companionship between the two groups working together is just fantastic.”
High school coaches were not the only ones working with the young gridders. Players from Calaveras’ varsity roster ran drills and showed the younger players the tricks of the trade.
After the camp concluded, the players left Frank Meyer Field and went to Toyon Middle School, where they received their pads for the upcoming season. The first day of conditioning was Monday and will continue through Friday. Practice in pads begins July 29.
On Aug. 10, the Jr. Reds will take part in a Jamboree in Tuolumne. The 2019 schedule is: Aug. 17, at Central Valley; Aug. 24, vs. Linden; Aug. 31, at Waterford; Sept. 7, at Escalon; Sept. 14, at Tuolumne; Sept. 21, at Sonora; Sept. 28, vs. Argonaut; Oct. 5, vs. Amador; Oct. 12, vs. AMA. Game times are: Jr. novice, 12:30 p.m.; novice, 2 p.m.; JV 4 p.m.; and varsity, 6 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 14 and 21, when the games are at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.
Clark knows this will not be the final time his squad interacts with the Jr. Reds. He plans on not only supporting one another at games, but holding practices at which players and coaches can once again lend a helping hand to the younger generation.
“We’d like to incorporate bringing the Pop Warner team up to our field every two or three weeks where they could watch our practice and then, when our practice is done, they’ll practice on our field and our coaching staff and players will be there to help them,” Clark said. “We plan on doing that two or three times this year. And then on Friday nights, we want them here supporting us and then on Saturdays, we want to turn around and have as many of our guys as we can out there supporting them.”