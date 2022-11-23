Red Hawks battle through illnesses to beat Escalon

Playing a full 80 minutes is tough enough. Playing an entire soccer game with nearly half the team under the weather is an extremely daunting task and that’s just what the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had to do.
In the final game before the Thanksgiving break, the Red Hawks not only played with players not feeling 100%, but they were able to walk off the field with a victory. Calaveras improved to 2-0 in preseason play with a 2-1 win over the Escalon Cougars on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored first off of a free kick from Logan Gomes, which was headed into the back of the goal by Thomaso Vaia. Calaveras took its 1-0 lead into the second half and scored again with a shot from James Miller. Escalon scored its lone goal with two minutes left in the game.
“Under the circumstances tonight, I am thrilled with our play,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Half the team is sick, coaches are sick, parents are sick, and it seems like half the school is sick. And to come out and play as well as we did was remarkable.”
Calaveras will return to action on Nov. 30 to take on the Ripon Christian Knights at 5:15 p.m. in Ripon.
