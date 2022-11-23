Red Hawks battle through illnesses to beat Escalon
Playing a full 80 minutes is tough enough. Playing an entire soccer game with nearly half the team under the weather is an extremely daunting task and that’s just what the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had to do.

In the final game before the Thanksgiving break, the Red Hawks not only played with players not feeling 100%, but they were able to walk off the field with a victory. Calaveras improved to 2-0 in preseason play with a 2-1 win over the Escalon Cougars on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

