Bret Harte has its season come to an end in an overtime loss

The season came to an end for the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team, but overtime was needed to officially put the Bullfrogs away. At the end of 32 minutes of play between No. 10 Bret Harte and No. 2 University, the game was tied at 57-57.
The overtime period went in the favor of the home team and Bret Harte lost to University 64-57 Thursday night in San Francisco in the second round of the CIF State NorCal playoffs.
“We lost a free throw battle, but not the effort battle,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “Our girls played hard the whole game and things just didn't fall our way. I'm very proud of them.”
Bret Harte got nine points in the first quarter and sophomore Chase Silva scored five of them and senior Ally Stoy added four points. Heading into the second period, the Bullfrogs trailed University 11-9. Not much scoring took place in the second quarter from either squad, as University scored six and the Bullfrogs countered with five. Silva scored three of the five points and junior Aariah Fox added the other two.
Scoring points didn’t seem to be an issue for Bret Harte or University in the second half. In the third quarter, University outscored Bret Harte 21-18. Senior Jaycee Davey and Stoy each scored five points apiece, while Fox and Silva each scored four. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte trailed University 38-32.
In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte scored 21 points and held University to 15. Fox scored six points, Stoy added five points, Davey and junior CJ DesBouillons each scored three points and Silva scored four points from the line.
In the overtime period, Bret Harte scored five points, which all came from Fox. University had a little extra gas in its tank and scored 11 points for the 64-57 win.
Fox and Silva each scored 16 points; Stoy scored 14 points in her final game in a Bret Harte uniform; Davey scored five points; while junior Ashlin Arias and DesBouillons each scored three points.
Bret Harte finished the season with an overall record of 19-9, which included reaching the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V championship game.
“Our seniors have been good all year and they should be proud to have been a part of the team along with the juniors and sophomores,” Reid said. “There's a lot of upside and we just didn't get it done. But I told the girls that they can walk out of that room after taking a team into overtime on Daryl Hall Court with their heads held high, because it's been a magical and mystical ride all year long and we did what people didn't expect us to do.”