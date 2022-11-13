Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions

FOLSOM – After winning the Mother Lode League girls’ cross country championship for the first time since 2011, Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson mentioned just how hard it is to win a league title.
Well, if winning a Mother Lode League title is difficult, it must be nearly impossible to capture a section championship in back-to-back years. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Bret Harte accomplished.
Bret Harte began the day as the defending section champions and went back home to Angels Camp as the two-time defending champions. Bret Harte’s girls’ cross country team captured its second division V blue banner in as many years and its 15th overall since 1988 with another outstanding performance at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Meet Saturday afternoon at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom.
“It was harder than I thought,” Johnson said about winning the D5 championship for a second year in a row. “I know that we have a group of very talented runners and more than just seven of them. They just pushed through today. The lead runners ran where they needed to, and the other runners pushed their way through and I’m extremely proud of how they did that.”
After helping win the 2021 championship as a sophomore, Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance knew that her squad would be viewed as the team to beat. And with Saturday’s championship win, it helped prove that neither victory was a fluke.
“I think that we all really wanted this to be back-to-back champions and to establish Bret Harte as a school that can win the section,” Heermance said.
Bret Harte placed first as a team with a score of 32 and was followed by Central Catholic (63), Vacaville Christian (78), Ripon Christian (88), Millennium (111), Langston Hughes (175) and Rio Vista (183).
Bret Hart’s team of Kadyn Rolleri, Heermance, Skylar Mayers, Ayla Jodie, Caitlin Johnson, Marianna Ramos and Aurora Lewis not only won the section championship, but qualified to run at the CIF State Championship on Nov. 26 in Fresno.
“It would be amazing if our team placed in the top five,” Rolleri said about the upcoming state meet. “I would really love to see that because I know how hard my team works and we all support each other so much and I love that. As an individual, my goal is to push harder and do better than I did last year. Last year, I placed 22nd with a 19:45 time and this year, maybe if I could place even in the teens, then I would feel accomplished with that.”
Heading into the biggest race of the year, Heermance and her teammates didn’t want to change the way they ran or do anything differently than what they had done all year. The Bullfrogs stuck to that plan and the reward was another blue banner.
“After subsections, we all decided that we were going to run our race and not focus on all the other people,” Heermance said. “And today, we found our race to run and that helped a lot.”
Rolleri was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line and was second overall with her time of 20:07.6. Only Foresthill’s McKenna Lechner had a faster time than Rolleri (19:52). Heermance placed sixth overall in 20:40.7. Mayers was the 13th runner to finish, and she did so in 22:39.9. What helped solidify Bret Harte’s victory was Jodie’s 15th-place time of 23:10.6 and Johnson’s 16th-place time of 23:11.1. And finishing 18th was Ramos (23:43.7) and Lewis placed 21st in 24:19.3.
“I think they ran very well,” Vicky Johnson said about Jodie and Johnson’s performance. “They ran a smart race; they ran their own race and they’ve matured in their running throughout the season, and they’ve learned how to race their races. They were able to hold their position and pass people in the end and that’s what counted.”
Leading up to the race, the Bret Harte runners talked about winning championships in years to come, as Rolleri is the only senior on the roster. However, Johnson wanted her runners to realize that opportunities to bring home a blue banner don’t come every year and if the chance to win is now, don’t let it pass by.
“I had no idea that they didn’t realize how the divisions are broken up and that we are at the top end of division V and are extremely fortunate to be able to run in this division, which allows these girls to be successful,” Johnson said. “They needed to go for it if they wanted it and not to just sit back and say, ‘Eh, we can do it next year.’ We’ve had some colds and some little nagging injuries and bad weather, but they came through when they needed to.”
Rolleri’s long journey to become a champ
When Rolleri went to sleep the night before the section championship meet, she was not in her own bed in Calaveras County. In fact, the Bret Harte senior wasn't even in Northern California. Two days prior to the biggest race of the year, Rolleri was in a car headed down to San Diego on a college tour.
When she awoke on Saturday morning, Rolleri had to fly from San Diego to Sacramento and make it to Folsom in time for the race.
“When I woke up this morning, I started freaking out to my mom saying, ‘Mom, what if my flight gets delayed or something else happens?’ I didn’t even check my bag in case there was a delay with the luggage,” Rolleri said.
Rolleri had a one-way ticket from San Diego to Sacramento that departed at 9:40 a.m. Flying by herself for the first time in her young life, Rolleri hoped that there would be no issues that would delay her arrival in Sacramento, which was scheduled for 11:10 a.m. The flight arrived on time and waiting to pick Rolleri up was her father and the two made the 30-minute drive from the Sacramento airport to Folsom and they arrived just about an hour before the race began.
But the fact that Rolleri placed second overall, or even ran at the section championship meet in general was a major accomplishment. It’s only been 10 months since she snapped her leg during a basketball game in Jackson. And while Rolleri would never want to experience an injury as devastating as that ever again, having to rehab and work to get back to being an elite competitor brought out something inside of her that she didn’t even know she had.
“After that horrible year, all the rehab and hard work was worth it,” she said. “Of course, I look back and wish that I didn’t break my leg because I’d like to see where I would be at right now. But it kind of gave me that push to get back to where I was. It’s nice to know that I have the ability to push myself, although I don’t ever want to break my leg again.”
Johnson saw how much Rolleri improved from the initial days of practice when she was still trying to figure out if she could be the runner that she once was, to becoming a two-time section champion only a few months later.
“I think it takes a huge amount of determination and understanding her body,” Johnson said. “It’s extremely difficult to come back from that kind of injury and surgery and to work with the new you. There are still aches and pains going on, but in her head, she was still the leader of the team.”
Heermance and Rolleri were running partners during the season, and she views Rolleri as an athlete she hopes to one day resemble.
“Kadyn has been such a huge influence for me,” Heermance said. “To come back from such a huge injury and to be the second individual runner in our section is really influential. I want to do what Kadyn did next year. It’ll be big shoes to fill and I’m going to miss her a lot.”
After the long and difficult 10 months Rolleri has gone through, winning a second section championship means just a little bit more to her.
“I feel very accomplished, and I know that my team does as well,” Rolleri said. “It means a lot to me, especially because I’ve been on this team all four years of high school.”
Bret Harte boys place 4th
In 2021, Winter Whittle made the trip to the section championship meet. However, he could only be a spectator. An illness prevented him from running with his team and possibly winning a section title.
On Saturday, Whittle capped his senior year by finally getting to run at the section championship meet. In his final high school cross country race, Whittle missed out on reaching the state meet by one, as he placed sixth out of 68 runners and the top five automatically qualified to move on.
Whittle finished with a time of 17:39.5, with Golden Sierra’s Landon York beating him for fifth place with his time of 17:39.1. Although Whittle will not get to run at the state championship, he is grateful that his career ended at sections.
“This was really great,” Whittle said. “Missing it last year and missing out on the possibility of running at state was heartbreaking. Obviously, I’m really excited to even have the chance to run here this year. The race didn’t go how I wanted to because I didn’t auto qualify, but I’m still happy to get the chance to run and put out a good performance.”
Bret Harte finished with an overall score of 82, which was behind section champion Central Catholic (70), Vacaville Christian (72) and Western Sierra (74). Finishing behind Bret Harte was Sacramento Country Day (84), Bear River (141), Buckingham Charter (156), Ripon Christian (223) and Rio Vista (235).
Bret Harte junior Brody Burita finished 15th overall in 18:46.9; sophomore Jack Lenihan finished 18th in 18:54.8; freshman Peyton Heermance finished 20th in 18:59.9; freshman Joshua Schuler finished 35th in 20:10.4; freshman Robert Carrillo-Wright finished 44th in 20:49.2; and freshman David Willey finished 57th in 21:49.
“It was awesome, especially because four of the seven guys are freshmen,” Whittle said. “I’m really excited about the future of the program. Those guys were great, especially for being just freshmen, they put on an awesome performance and I’m so proud of them.”
Gomes is Calaveras’ lone runner
The only Calaveras High School varsity runner to compete at the section championship was senior Logan Gomes. Gomes placed 23rd in the division IV race with his time of 17:56.8. Sonora sophomore Broen Holman finished first overall with his time of 15:32.7, which was the fastest time of the day in any division.