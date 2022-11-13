 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV/V Championship Meet
Twice is Nice

Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri places 2nd overall in 20:07.6

  • Updated
  • Comments
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now

FOLSOM – After winning the Mother Lode League girls’ cross country championship for the first time since 2011, Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson mentioned just how hard it is to win a league title.

Well, if winning a Mother Lode League title is difficult, it must be nearly impossible to capture a section championship in back-to-back years. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Bret Harte accomplished.

Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.