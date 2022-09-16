Week 5 Preview: Bret Harte vs. Millennium (homecoming)

Next up: Bret Harte (0-3) vs. Millennium (1-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 16
Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp
Price: Adults: $8; students: $6; senior (60 years +) and veterans $4; children under 10: $4
2022 season: Bret Harte (0-3, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to Liberty Ranch 53-0; lost to Golden Sierra 21-7; lost to El Dorado 74-6; Millennium (1-3) beat Riverbank 13-0; lost to Rio Vista 57-0; lost to San Juan 28-6; lost to Delta 36-0
Last week’s result: Bret Harte lost to El Dorado 74-6 on Monday night
Last meeting: This is the first varsity meeting between Bret Harte and Millennium
Series record since 2004: None
Game history: None
Junior varsity: Bret Harte’s JV team is 0-2 after losing to El Dorado 51-0
