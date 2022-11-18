Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023

It would be hard to find a head coach who had a better rookie season than Calaveras High School’s girls’ basketball coach Eric Baechler.
In his first year at the helm, Calaveras played 34 games, which is more games than any other season in the history of the school. The Red Hawks went 10-0 in the Mother Lode League and made it to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game. And then Calaveras reached the semifinals of the CIF D4 NorCal playoffs.
It would be difficult to think that a repeat performance is the goal, but that’s exactly what Baechler believes can happen with his 2022-23 squad.
“We have half of our team back with our two most offensive weapons back and I think that our expectation is to win the whole thing this year,” Baechler said. “We have experience and great playoff experience, and we played a whole month more of basketball last year. We played 34 games last year and I think that will make us just as good this year.”
Like every team, Calaveras lost some significant players from last year, which includes Madison Clark, the co-Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League. But there is still a Clark on Calaveras’ roster and that’s senior Bailie Clark, who was the 2021-22 Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League and an all-state player.
“I’m trying to replace my sister because she was a great leader.” Clark said. “I’m going to miss that this year, so I’m going to try and be like her and make sure that everyone is on it and ready to win like I am.”
Clark enters her senior season in the best shape of her four years of high school. Typically, Clark would begin the basketball season after playing volleyball. However, a broken arm suffered during a summer softball game left Clark sidelined for the volleyball season. With nothing to do in the fall, Clark decided to give running cross country a try. And while running for miles and miles wasn’t her idea of a good time, Clark can already feel the difference in her stamina and endurance after just one season of cross country.
“I’m in way better shape,” Clark said. “When we were scrimmaging, I was never once winded. We did conditioning afterwards and I felt like I was sprinting the whole time.”
With Clark being one of the most electrifying players in the section, she will be the player most teams will try and slow down. So, with all eyes on Clark, that will allow other players to step up and shine and one of those players who is primed to have an outstanding season is senior Brooke Nordahl. Like Clark, Nordahl is a four-year varsity starter and has been a silent assassin on the court during that time.
“I want her to be up there with the MVP caliber players of the league and there’s no question that she could be,” Baechler said of Nordahl. “She’s going to be given all the opportunity to have the kind of year that I expect. I’m excited that she’s back.”
Also back from the 2021-22 MLL championship team is junior Ginger Scheidt, senior Madyson Bernasconi, senior Laney Koepp and junior Izzy Tapia. New to the squad is senior foreign exchange student Manon Salingre, junior Paige Johnson, senior Reese Mossa, junior Natalie Brothers and the sophomore duo of Mariah Maddock and Hannah Emerson.
Baechler is going to carry more players on his roster this year and during the preseason, he hopes to bring up different junior varsity members to see how they jell with the varsity players.
“I’m going to do that a lot,” Baechler said. “I’m going to carry 12 this year and I think we are deeper in the whole program. Last year, I had to lean heavily on five or six players and now I want to be able to lean on 10 or 11 players. It’s going to be a deeper rotation than last year. We’ve got more guards and more bigs, so it’s going to be a different style of play and a little more offensive. We have four sophomores that we are looking at and we are going to figure out which two mix well with the varsity team.”
Baechler expects his team to compete for not just a league title, but also a section and state championship. With that in mind, he made sure to book an extremely difficult preseason schedule, which includes contests against Kimball, Colfax, El Dorado, Liberty Ranch and tournaments for division II and III teams.
“We have a challenging schedule and that was on purpose,” Baechler said. “I want every preseason game to be a playoff type of game for us and I think I’ve done that with the schedule we’ve committed to. It will hurt our win-loss record, but we win some of those big games and it’ll just get us more and more prepared for league and into our section playoff run.”
There were times in the past where opposing coaches would not schedule Calaveras because of how it would alter their strength of schedule. That is not the case anymore. So, while Calaveras has difficult opponents on its schedule, other teams look at Calaveras the same way.
“Some of the coaches that reached back out to me said, ‘You know, in the past, I would have never even thought about taking you guys on because it’s a strength of schedule thing.’ Now, they see us on the schedule, and it actually boosts their strength of schedule,” Baechler said. “Now not only are we playing better and higher divisions, but we are also actually helping other teams like they are helping us as far as strength of schedule goes.”
Clark is ready to make a run at the league and section championship. And in her senior season, the star guard feels that anything less would be a letdown.
“What a good season to me is winning all of league and then going to play at the Golden 1 Center again and actually winning this time,” Clark said. “That would be an accomplishment to me.”