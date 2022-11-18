Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now

It would be hard to find a head coach who had a better rookie season than Calaveras High School’s girls’ basketball coach Eric Baechler.

In his first year at the helm, Calaveras played 34 games, which is more games than any other season in the history of the school. The Red Hawks went 10-0 in the Mother Lode League and made it to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game. And then Calaveras reached the semifinals of the CIF D4 NorCal playoffs.

Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now
Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now
Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now
Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now
Calaveras looks to return to the section title game in 2023
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.